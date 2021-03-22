Commercial Windows Market Heightened Revenues by 2028|| Pella Corporation, Andersen Corporation, JELD-WEN, PGT INNOVATIONS, Cornerstone Building Brands, VELUX Group, Starline Windows, Marvin, Harvey Building Products, Apogee Enterprises

Commercial windows are designed to let in more light for larger spaces, like offices, schools, and other business-type buildings. More light means larger frames and overall more glass.

The most common types of glass for commercial purposes include flat, plexiglass, tempered, laminated, wired (wire mesh) glass, tinted, insulated, spandrel, and security.

Unit prices appear to be closer to $45 per square foot. They also appear to be more labor intensive to install. Looking at RS Means cost data, metal-clad windows are about $32 per square foot to install, while commercial aluminum windows are about $48 per square foot to install.

Toughened glass or tempered glass is the strongest type of glass. It is a processed glass which is four to five times stronger than float glass. Due to its strength, it is used for safety purposes, hence it is also called safety glass or tempered safety glass.

Major Key Players of the Market:

Andersen Corporation

JELD-WEN, Inc.

Pella Corporation

PGT INNOVATIONS

Cornerstone Building Brands

VELUX Group

Starline Windows

Marvin

Harvey Building Products

Apogee Enterprises, Inc

Commercial Windows Market Study guarantees you to remain/stay advised higher than your competition. With Structured tables and figures examining the Commercial Windows, the research document provides you a leading product, submarkets, revenue size and forecast to 2028.

This study also covers company profiling, specifications and product picture, sales, market share and contact information of various regional, international and local vendors of Global Commercial Windows Market. The market opposition is frequently developing greater with the rise in scientific innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Additionally, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new merchant applicants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on reliability, quality and modernism in technology.

Market segmentation:

By Type

Vinyl

Wood

Metal

others

By Mechanism

Sliding

Swinging

others

By Application

Commercial

Refurbishment

