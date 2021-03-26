Commercial Vehicle Sensors Market Recent Trends, Future Growth, Industry Analysis, Outlook, Insights, Share and Forecasts Report 2027

The increasing global vehicle production and the rising demand for electric vehicles are driving the demand for the market.

The global Commercial Vehicle Sensors Market is forecasted to be worth USD 9.55 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Attributed to the increasing global vehicle production, the commercial vehicle sensors market is expected to grow significantly. The market for commercial vehicle sensors is anticipated to be soon propelling by rising demand for electric vehicles. The electric vehicle required various advanced sensor technology, which is expected to boost the market growth of the commercial vehicle sensors market over the forecast timeframe.

Market Size – USD 5.80 billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.9 %, Market Trends – The rise in alternative fuel vehicles’ usage.

Key participants include Continental AG, DENSO Corporation, Sensata Technologies, Robert Bosch GmbH, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., TE Connectivity Ltd., Delphi Automotive Systems LLC, Bourns, Inc., Stoneridge, Inc., and IAV GmbH, among other.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Commercial Vehicle Sensors Market on the basis of type,sales channel, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Temperature Motion Level Position Image Microelectromechanical systems Pressure Others



Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) OEMs Aftermarket



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Powertrain Telematics Chassis & Safety Body Electronics Others



Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Commercial Vehicle Sensors market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Commercial Vehicle Sensors industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Commercial Vehicle Sensors market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Commercial Vehicle Sensors industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

Regional Bifurcation of the Commercial Vehicle Sensors Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Highlights From The Report

In May 2019, Alpha Technics, Inc. acquired by TE Connectivity Ltd. Alpha Technics’ acquisition was part of its well-established plan to extend its expertise in sensor applications. Alpha Technics will provide TE’s existing wide range of sensor solutions with compatible temperature sensors.

In the forecast period, the position segment will dominate the market with a CAGR of 7.2%, due to the capability to monitor a gear’s speed, assess the situation of a platform, and detect the closed and open placing of the vehicle window.

In the forecast timeframe, the OEMs sector is anticipated to hold the largest market. Customers receive high-quality goods in OEM processing as they have been tested according to the particular producer’s stringent testing criteria.

