Commercial Vehicle Axles Market | May Turn as Winner after Covid-19 Pandemic | Key Players – DANA (U.S.), Benteler (Germany), RABA (Hungary), Axle Tech International (U.S.), SAF Holland (Luxembourg), PRESS KOGYO (Japan)

Commercial Vehicle Axles Market Outlook – 2027

A commercial vehicle is a crucial component in the ever-rising domestic and international trade due to the emergence and growth of the e-commerce and logistic industry. Commercial vehicles are equipped with an axle, which is a central shaft for a rotating wheel or gear, and it bears the weight of the vehicle, including the cargo. Thus, commercial vehicle axles are manufactured focusing on the vehicle type and the application they perform due to the heavy load carried by these vehicles.

The global commercial vehicle axle market is driven by the rise in demand for commercial vehicles globally, especially heavy commercial vehicle due to the growth in international and domestic trade. Moreover, high demand for fuel efficiency and safety regulations pertaining to commercial vehicles is expected to drive the development of new technologies to improve the vehicle performance, creating a lucrative opportunity for growth. However, high cost of these vehicles due to use of advanced technology is expected to impede the market growth.

The commercial vehicle market is segmented based on product, application, and geography. The product segment includes dead axle, live axle, and tandem axle. The applications covered in the report are freight transport and passenger transport. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Taiwan, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).

Key players profiled in the report include American Axle & Manufacturing (U.S.), Meritor (U.S.), DANA (U.S.), Benteler (Germany), RABA (Hungary), Axle Tech International (U.S.), SAF Holland (Luxembourg), PRESS KOGYO (Japan), Korea Flange (South Korea), and Ankai Futian Shuguang (China)

Key Benefits

This study provides an in-depth analysis of the global commercial vehicle axles market, in terms of value, to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

A detailed impact analysis of the current trends, regional commercial vehicle axles market, and future estimations is outlined to single out profitable areas.

In addition, key drivers, restraints, and opportunities through 20172023 are explained to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Porters Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of suppliers & buyers in the competitive market to facilitate efficient business planning.

Commercial Vehicle Axles Market key segments:

By Product

Dead Axle

Live Axle

Tandem Axle

By Application

Freight Transport

Passenger Transport

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China Australia India South Korea Taiwan Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of LAMEA



