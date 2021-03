Commercial Telematics Market Forecast to 2027 – AirIQ Inc., Fleetmatics Group Plc, MiX Telematics, TomTom International BV., Trimble Inc., Actsoft, Inc., Ctrack Pty Ltd., Dailmer FleetBoard GmbH, KORE Inc

Commercial telematics are trucking and fleet segment-targeted automotive communication and information technologies, which makes use of the embedded technology and aftermarket devices. The technology is known to support networks amid IT applications and commercial vehicles/fleets, and emphasis on enhancing efficiency, productivity, profitability, sustainability objectives, and reduced cost. Augmented smartphones acceptance, access to high-speed web technologies, and inferior connectivity costs are expected to bolster the commercial telematics market growth in the coming years.

The “Global Commercial Telematics Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the Commercial Telematics industry with a focus on the global Commercial Telematics market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global Commercial Telematics market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, end-user and geography. The global Commercial Telematics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Commercial Telematics market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The key players profiled in the market include are AirIQ Inc., Fleetmatics Group Plc, MiX Telematics, TomTom International BV., Trimble Inc., Actsoft, Inc., Ctrack Pty Ltd., Dailmer FleetBoard GmbH, KORE Inc., and Masternaut International SAS among others

Global Commercial Telematics Market: Applications and Types

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type (OEM Telematics, Aftermarket Telematics); Application (Infotainment, Satellite Navigation, Insurance Telematics, Remote Alarm and Monitoring, and Telehealth Solutions); End-User (Transportation and Logistics, Insurance, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Vehicle Manufacturers/Dealers, and Government)

The report firstly introduced the Commercial Telematics basics: definitions, classifications, applications, and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

