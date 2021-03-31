Commercial Standby Generator Sets Market Size: Technological Advancement and Growth Analysis with Forecast to 2025

Commercial Standby Generator Sets Market will witness an annual installation of over 400 thousand units by 2030.

Increasing frequency & severity of weather-associated calamities leading to frequent power outages accompanied by growing significance of emergency preparation solutions by commercial sector is positively influencing the deployment for these units.

Some major findings of the commercial standby generator sets market report include:

The demand for commercial standby gensets is surging across data centers, healthcare and agriculture sector as an alternative energy source in case of an emergency.

Increasing investments across telecommunications is anticipated to drive the business growth.

Major players operating across the commercial standby gensets market are Cummins, Atlas Copco, Mitsubishi and John Deere.

Natural gas & hybrid gensets are witnessing a significant increase in demand owing to strict environmental regulations and emission standards.

Easy installation, low up-front cost and minimal maintenance are some of the prime factors driving the demand for diesel gensets. Insufficient power supply coupled with an accelerated demand for uninterrupted & reliable power will strengthen the business scenario.

In addition, growing digitization accompanied by an exponential expansion across the data center infrastructure is set to drive the product adoption. Ongoing R&D initiatives aimed toward reducing the environmental impact of these units will further augment the industry outlook over the forecast time frame.

<75 kVA units will witness growth on account of increasing reliance of businesses on digitization & IT accompanied by rising demand for uninterrupted power supply. In addition, escalating frequency and severity of weather-related disasters is set to positively impact the product installation.

Increasing rate of natural disasters comprising hurricanes, floods, wind-storms, earthquakes, and tsunamis annihilate the power infrastructure that results in outages leaving the region without power for significant time frame. Moreover, introduction of stringent environmental & emission compliances including the proposed introduction of the EU Stage V limits will complement the business landscape.

North America commercial standby generator sets market is anticipated to witness growth over 4% by 2030. Increasing investments toward the development and expansion of data centers along with intensifying costs of their downtimes has positively influenced the product demand. Rising consumer awareness toward environment sustainability coupled with introduction of more rigorous & stringent emission tiers will further strengthen the industry outlook. Moreover, expansive growth of data centers infrastructure, low diesel prices on account of declining oil prices, and rising infrastructure investments is projected to stimulate the product penetration.

Introduction of stringent government directives with an aim to limit pollution will strengthen the business landscape. This has resulted in an accelerated shift of commercial facilities toward cleaner power sources including natural gas and dual fuel configurations. In addition, upsurge in demand for reliable power supply is resulting in rising installation of backup supply devices in turn encouraging the product adoption.

