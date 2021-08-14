Commercial Seeds Market: Competitors Analysis, Share, Growth, Size and Forecast to 2026
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Commercial Seeds Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global commercial seeds market size exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026. Commercial seeds are conventionally sown or synthetically modified to produce certain crops. Some of the commonly used seeds include maize, cotton, canola, rice, cereal, and vegetable. These seeds are usually sold to commercial growers and amateur gardeners to reduce soil erosion on cropland, enhance the quality of the yield, improve the productivity of grazing lands, and restore wetlands. Apart from this, they are extensively utilized as animal feed and raw material in biodiesel fuel.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally-our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Market Trends:
The global commercial seeds market is majorly being driven by a significant rise in the population and the escalating demand for plant-based food products. Additionally, the growing environmental consciousness has led to the widespread adoption of sustainable farming practices, which, in turn, is inflating the demand for organic, non-genetically modified organisms (non-GMO) commercial seeds. Moreover, continuous investments in research and development (R&D) activities to improve the yield are creating a positive outlook for the market.
Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Player:
- AG
- Corteva Inc
- DLF Seeds A/S
- KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA
- Land O’Lakes Inc.
- Rijk Zwaan Zaadteelt en Zaadhandel B.V.
- Sakata Seed South Africa
- Syngenta Group (ChemChina)
- Takii & Co. Ltd.
- Vilmorin & Cie (Groupe Limagrain)
Breakup by Conventional Seeds:
- Maize
- Soybean
- Vegetable
- Cereals
- Cotton
- Rice
- Canola
- Others
Breakup by Genetically Modified Seeds:
- Soybean
- Maize
- Cotton
- Canola
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
- Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key Highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
