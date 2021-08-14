Commercial Seeds Market: Competitors Analysis, Share, Growth, Size and Forecast to 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Commercial Seeds Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global commercial seeds market size exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026. Commercial seeds are conventionally sown or synthetically modified to produce certain crops. Some of the commonly used seeds include maize, cotton, canola, rice, cereal, and vegetable. These seeds are usually sold to commercial growers and amateur gardeners to reduce soil erosion on cropland, enhance the quality of the yield, improve the productivity of grazing lands, and restore wetlands. Apart from this, they are extensively utilized as animal feed and raw material in biodiesel fuel.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally-our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

The global commercial seeds market is majorly being driven by a significant rise in the population and the escalating demand for plant-based food products. Additionally, the growing environmental consciousness has led to the widespread adoption of sustainable farming practices, which, in turn, is inflating the demand for organic, non-genetically modified organisms (non-GMO) commercial seeds. Moreover, continuous investments in research and development (R&D) activities to improve the yield are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

AG

Corteva Inc

DLF Seeds A/S

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA

Land O’Lakes Inc.

Rijk Zwaan Zaadteelt en Zaadhandel B.V.

Sakata Seed South Africa

Syngenta Group (ChemChina)

Takii & Co. Ltd.

Vilmorin & Cie (Groupe Limagrain)

Breakup by Conventional Seeds:

Maize

Soybean

Vegetable

Cereals

Cotton

Rice

Canola

Others

Breakup by Genetically Modified Seeds:

Soybean

Maize

Cotton

Canola

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

