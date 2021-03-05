Commercial Seaweeds Market 2021 | Know the Latest COVID19 Impact Analysis and Strategies of Key Players, Size, Share, Trends by 2027

Commercial Seaweeds Market is valued at USD 13.36 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 23.95 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period.

commercial Seaweed Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2020-2025. Increasing consumption of seaweed owing to health benefits coupled with increasing population has created pressure to meet the food demand as seaweed increases productivity of crops, as well as rising demand of seaweed in food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, dietary supplements industries owing to its nutritional benefits, are some important factors driving the growth of commercial seaweed market. Rising demand for biofuel production, food processing industries, wastewater treatment as well as usage in healthcare sector for the treatment of various cardiovascular diseases and obesity are some important factor driving the growth of commercial seaweeds market.

Scope of the Commercial Seaweeds Market Report:

Commercial seaweed is also known as marine algae which are microscopic grow in at the bottom of the sea and come in variety of colors such as red, green, brown and black. Seaweed rich in vitamin, minerals and fiber and contains anti-inflammatory, anti-microbial, anti-cancer properties. Seaweeds are widely used in food & beverage, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, agriculture industries. In agriculture seaweeds is used to increase yield and productivity of crops. It improves root structures and plant development like flowering, leaf & fruit development as well as enhanced ability to tolerate plant disease and climatic stresses, such as cold or drought. Furthermore, it improves soil structure, soil water holding capacity and improves soil microbiology. In cosmetics, seaweed extracts helps to improve tone, reduce wrinkle and rejuvenates ageing skin. Seaweed uses in gelling, thickening as well as it is good source for obesity, dyslipidemia, hypertension, and diabetes patients. In food & beverage industry seaweeds used for its hydrocolloid properties. Health benefits of seaweed are it helps to prevent risk of heart diseases, reduce weight, and strengthen bone.

Commercial seaweed market is segmented into type, form, application, region and country. On the basis of type, commercial seaweed market is segmented into red, brown, green seaweed. Based on the form, commercial seaweed market is segmented into liquid, powder, flakes. On the basis of application, commercial seaweed market is segmented into food & beverage, agriculture, animal feed, dietary supplements and others.

Commercial seaweeds are sea vegetables that can be consumed as foodstuff and used in the making of food as it contain high amounts of fiber, nutrients such as high iodine, calcium, magnesium, iron, vitamin, antioxidant, and many others. There are many types of seaweeds depending on its use, one of several type of multicellular algae are the red algae, green algae, and brown algae which are widely regarded as a health food. Recently study found that the main carotenoid found in brown algae, such as wakame has 13.5 times the antioxidant capacity as vitamin E which reduces the damage of cells and helps in recreating the new cells. As these seaweeds contain many protective antioxidants, minerals and vitamins, it has many health benefits including may help you lose weight by delaying hunger so as to reduce the obesity disorder and may reduce heart disease risk. Despite of many health benefits the seaweeds are widely used as biofuels in such emerging environment friendly emerging economies as well as in food processing industry.

The commercial seaweeds market is segmented on the basis of type, method of harvesting, application, form, and geography. On the basis of type, commercial seaweeds market is divided into red, green and brown. On the basis of method of harvesting commercial seaweeds market is divided into aquaculture and wild harvesting. On the basis of applications it is divided into food, animal feed, agriculture, pharma & medical, and others. On the basis of form commercial seaweeds market is divided into liquid, powder and flakes.

The regions covered in commercial seaweeds market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, Global commercial seaweeds market sub divided in U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Acadian Plant Health, a division of Acadian Seaplants has signed agreement with Van Iperen International.

News: 16 April 2018- Acadian Plant Health, a division of Acadian Seaplants, leading manufacturer of seaweed and microalgae products has signed an agreement with Van Iperen International, a Dutch based company and manufacturer of speciality fertilizer. This agreement is for developing new and sustainable solution for farmers in Europe, Africa and the Gulf Region.

Commercial Seaweed Market Dynamics-

The key factor for the growth of commercial seaweed market is increasing consumption of seaweed supplements due to it is rich in vitamin and minerals. Furthermore, rising usage of liquid seaweed extract in agriculture in order to increase productivity and other benefits includes it improves soil and root structure, improve plant development, soil water holding capacity and enhanced ability to tolerate plant diseases and climatic stress, such as cold and drought is driving the growth of commercial seaweed market. In addition, growing consumers awareness about health benefits of seaweed such as it contains anti-inflammatory, anti-microbial, anti-cancer properties across the globe is driving the growth of commercial seaweed market. Additionally, increasing application of commercial seaweed in food & beverage, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics industry owing to nutritional benefits of seaweed is driving the growth of commercial seaweed market. However, the factors which restrict the growth of commercial seaweed market is excessive use of seaweed extracts and products can cause harmful effects to human body. Moreover, technological innovation to cultivate seaweed will create huge opportunity in commercial seaweed market.

Commercial Seaweed Market Regional Analysis-

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the growth of commercial seaweed market due to increasing adoption of commercial seaweed in food & beverage industry owing to nutritional benefit. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is the largest producer and consumer of commercial seaweed and China is the largest producer of seaweed across the globe.

North America is projected to grow at faster pace due to growing awareness about health benefits of commercial seaweed among the people. In addition, increasing usage of seaweed extract in agriculture as a fertilizer to increase and enhance yield and production in this region. Additionally, demand for commercial seaweed is increasing owing to its health benefits for human body thus drives commercial seaweed market.

Europe is expected to grow due to increase in consumption of seaweed as dietary supplements owing to its nutritional value. Furthermore, increasing usage of seaweed extracts in cosmetics owing to its benefits such as helps to improve tone, reduce wrinkle and rejuvenates ageing skin this driving the growth of commercial seaweed market.

Commercial Seaweed Market Segmentation –

By Type: Red, Brown, Green

By Form: Liquid, Powder, Flakes

By Application: Food & beverage, Animal feed, Dietary supplements, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Others

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

