Commercial Satellite Imaging Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast

Satellite images are collected by special imaging satellites operated by commercial businesses and governments across the globe. Companies operating in the commercial satellite imaging market sell images to businesses such as Google Maps and Apple Maps, and governments through licensing agreements. The usage of satellite imagery for commercial purposes such as agriculture, defense, energy, and insurance is known as commercial satellite imaging. Amalgamation of high-end technologies in commercial satellite imaging has encouraged various industries to deploy the technology in order to increase their reach the world. Rise in demand for high resolution and advanced satellite imagery in the field of national development administration, emergency services, national defense organizations, homeland security agencies, and environment protection has augmented the adoption of commercial satellite imaging.

The global market commercial satellite imaging market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.61% from 2019 to 2027. The commercial satellite imaging market was valued at US$ 3.82 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 10.23 Bn by the end of 2027.

Defense and Intelligence End-user Segment to Lead Global Commercial Satellite Imaging Market

Media & entertainment, conservation & research, disaster response management, defense & intelligence, construction & development, geospatial technology, natural resources, and energy are the core applications of commercial satellite imaging. Defense & intelligence was the leading segment of the commercial satellite imaging market in 2018. This trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period.

Rise in deployment of commercial satellite imaging in defense sector can be ascribed to the rise in need for advanced imaging services for staying ahead and increase in need to employ advanced technology for military research purposes.

North America to Dominate Global Commercial Satellite Imaging Market

Based on region, the global commercial satellite imaging market has been segmented into Middle East & Africa, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. North America was the leading region in terms of adoption of commercial satellite imaging technology with more than 45% share in 2018. The growth of the commercial satellite imaging market in the region can be ascribed to the growth in funding in different space programs and increase in research to achieve strong base of the technology. The market in the region is expected to expand significantly in the near future, led by advancements in research and development projects. Latin America is estimated to offer lucrative opportunities to the global commercial satellite imaging market during the forecast period. Vendors in the region are keen on capitalizing on these lucrative opportunities. The commercial satellite imaging market in Latin America is estimated to expand owing to the rise in application of the technology in industrial and agricultural sectors.

