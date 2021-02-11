Commercial Satellite Imaging Market Analysis for Future Scope, Developments and Growth Opportunities 2021 to 2026

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Commercial Satellite Imaging Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Commercial Satellite Imaging investments from 2021 till 2026. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The commercial satellite imaging market was valued at USD 3.4 billion in 2020, and it is expected to reach USD 6.34 billion by 2026, witnessing a CAGR of 11.05% during the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

The Global Commercial Satellite Imaging market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like DigitalGlobe Inc., Galileo Group Inc., Planet Labs Inc., SpaceKnow Inc., Skylab Analytics, L3Harris Corporation Inc., BlackSky Global LLC, ImageSat International NV, European Space Imaging (EUSI) GmbH, UrtheCast Corp. Amongst Others.

Key Developments:

– February 2020 – The Air Force Life Cycle Management Centre partnered with L3Harris Technologies for a multimillion-dollar contract to develop a software platform, which may make it easier for analysts to use artificial intelligence (AI) to identify objects in large data sets, thus, addressing urgent defence need for automation to analyse large geospatial data sets.

– July 2019 – DigitalGlobe developed OpenStreetMap imagery endpoints, which may enable the users of OpenStreetMap to see uniformity in content between the previous and new layers. The imagery is expected be more recent and more frequently updated by using the latest Maxar mosaic content. The improved production processes (bundle block adjustment, atmospheric compensation, continuous updates, etc.) are expected to benefit OSM contributors.

Scope of the Report:

Satellite imaging has surpassed the use of terrestrial and aerial imagery by overcoming the limitation of geographical reaches, owing to its comprehensive coverage of the world and quick delivery of image data.

The significance of satellite imaging has prompted the governmental organizations to support its growth. Various governments have been supporting the firms in the market studied, by investing in satellite imaging technologies. The Australian government invested in satellite technologies, and it spent USD 260 million for the development of satellite technology and creation of jobs in Australia.

Key Market Trends:

Military and Defense is Expected to Account for the Largest Share

– The largest end-user vertical has been the military and defense applications of commercial satellite imaging. The growth of the segment can be attributed to security and surveillance applications, which have been the core functionalities of any defense organization. In most cases, governments have their satellites orbiting the Earth, performing several operations. However, they usually have limited access to the international airspace for security concerns of other countries. In some extreme cases, the governments can exercise shutter control policies, which may require foreign satellites in territorial airspace to shut down the satellites imaging equipment.

– Growing defense and military budgets in most of the countries, to develop security programs, are expected to contribute to the growth of the market studied. For instance, according to the SIPRI, military spending in the United States was USD 717 billion in 2019. Moreover, in the same year, China’s military spending amounted to an estimated USD 177 billion. Considering the growing security concerns, several countries have been launching satellites to strengthen their defense operation, with the help of upgraded technology. Thus, the growth of the market studied is expected to be fueled by an upsurge in the number of satellite launches in several countries. The defense sector also uses commercial satellite imaging for geospatial mapping.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a Global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Global Commercial Satellite Imaging Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Finally, Global Commercial Satellite Imaging Market report is the believable source for gaining the Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and Market development rate and figure and so on. This report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

