Commercial Roofing Market Forecast to 2027 – GenFlex Roofing Systems, LLC, Atlas Roofing, Roofscapes Inc., TAMKO Building Products, Inc., Owens Corning, IKO Industries Ltd., and Carlisle Companies Incorporated

Commercial roofing consists of a plethora of various solutions associated with roofing applied on the exterior structure of buildings. The roofing solution is of different materials such as asbestos, rubber, stone slabs, asphalt, and woods among other materials. There is much commercial roofing product type available in the market namely: bituminous roofing, metal roofing, tile roofing, and others. Some of the primary drivers who fuel the commercial roofing market in the forecast period are rapid urbanization, the rise in the construction industry, and innovations in technology.

The application of stringent building codes across the leading economies and the high cost of the advanced technological roofing materials are some of the factors which may hamper the commercial roofing market. However, the mounting technological advancement and the growing use of roofing products in the construction of the green building are creating opportunities which will increase the demand for commercial roofing market in the forecast period.

Some of the key players influencing the commercial roofing market are CertainTeed Corporation, Weston Solutions Inc., Building Products of Canada Corp., GenFlex Roofing Systems, LLC, Atlas Roofing, Roofscapes Inc., TAMKO Building Products, Inc., Owens Corning, IKO Industries Ltd., and Carlisle Companies Incorporated among others.

Global Commercial Roofing Market: Applications and Types

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product Type (Bituminous Roofing, Metal Roofing, Tile Roofing, and Others), and End User (Residential, and Non-residential)

The “Global Commercial Roofing Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the commercial roofing industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global commercial roofing market with detailed market segmentation by product type, end user, and geography. The global commercial roofing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the commercial roofing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global commercial roofing market based on product type, and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall commercial roofing market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The commercial roofing market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting the commercial roofing market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions. Also, key commercial roofing market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

