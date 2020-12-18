Commercial Robotics Market Recent Changes, Valuation, SWOT Analysis and Challenges and Key Players – Alphabet Inc. ,Amazon Robotics LLC
Summary of the Commercial Robotics Market Report
Increasing penetration of the product and rapid increase in the adoption rate are some of the major factors driving the growth of the market along with the opportunities available across different end-use sectors and different geographies. The market is expected to experience robust growth during the forecast period, 2020 to 2027.
By Region, Asia Pacific is the Leading
By region, the market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and rest of the Word (RoW). By type, component, product, application, end-use and geography are some of the major segments covered under the scope of the study. Bifurcation of these major segments have been further mentioned in the report. Some of the key countries covered under these geographies are Mexico, Germany, France, Russia, India, South Korea, the U.S., Canada, Italy, UK, Taiwan, Middle East, China, Singapore, South America, Central America, and Africa. The market size of all the segments and sub-segments have been covered from 2019 to 2027 whereas the CAGR of these segments have been covered from 2020 to 2027.
Factors Dominating the Market
Increasing penetration of the product and rapid increase in the adoption rate are some of the major factors driving the growth of this market along with the opportunities available across different end-use sectors and different geographies. The market is expected to experience robust growth during the forecast period, 2020 to 2027. Rise in demand across major application areas and geography and high penetration are some of the factors driving the growth of this market at present and in the coming years. Social, economic, technological and political also impact the market growth. All these factors have been examined extensively and then the market has been defined. We have analyzed all the above-mentioned factors across the different segment and have mapped the market to get a clear understanding of the market. The report would help the readers gain an advantage so as to understand the market trend better.
Based on the type of product, the global Commercial Robotics market segmented into
Medical Robots
Autonomous Guided Robots
Drones
Field Robotics
Based on the end-use, the global Commercial Robotics market classified into
Defense
Rescue and Security
Agriculture and Forestry
Medical
Marine
Based on geography, the global Commercial Robotics market segmented into
North America [U.S., Canada, Mexico]
Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Rest of Europe]
Asia-Pacific [China, India, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific]
South America [Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America]
Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa]
And the major players included in the report are
Northrop Grumman Corporation
KUKA AG
iRobot Corporation
Yaskawa Electric Corporation
Honda Motor Company Ltd.
Omron Adept Technologies Inc.
3D Robotics Inc.
Accuray Inc.
Alphabet Inc.
Amazon Robotics LLC
Segmentation and Scope of the Market
Market segments of the global market have been provided below to understand the bi-furcation of the market. The market segments help the reader to understand the market from all the aspects.
Key Players Operating in the Market –
COVID -19 Situation and Analysis
Specified below is the impact analysis of COVID -19 on the market:
- Before COVID -19
- Present Scenario
- Post recovery of COVID -19
Table of Content
Customization can be availed on Request:
Chapter 1: Introduction and Scope
Chapter 2: Key Company Profiles
Chapter 3: Market Summary and Visions, Share and Forecast – Type, Application and Geography
Chapter 4: Market Summary and Visions of Asia Pacific region
Chapter 5: Market Summary and Visions of Europe region
Chapter 6: Market Summary and Visions of Asia Pacific region
Chapter 7: Market Summary and Visions of North America region
Chapter 8: Market Summary and Visions of Middle East and Africa region
Chapter 9: Key Extensive features of the market
Chapter 10: Key trends of the market and the market Opportunities
Chapter 11: Growths and Strategies to be adopted by the key players
Key Pointers of the Report
- Key Trends, Outlook and Forecast analyzed extensively under this report
- Product, application, end use and geography has been covered and mentioned in the report
- Competitive landscape is provided where top 10 players of the market have been analyzed
- Drivers, restraints and opportunities have been provided in the report
- Demand and supply side mapping have been done to analyze the market trends and outlook
Other Key Pointers of the Market Report:
Mentioned below are some of the added key points of the report:
- PEST Analysis
- Porter’s Five Analysis
- Market Attractiveness Analysis
- Value Chain Analysis
- SWOT Analysis
