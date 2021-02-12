Commercial Refrigeration Equipment in Retail Application Market Increasing Demand, Industry Share with Incredible Possibilities

Latest Superior and comprehensive Market Research Report (2021-2027)

Top Key Players Included in This Report: Emerson Electric Co., Carrier, National Refrigeration Company, Bharat Refrigerations Private Limitied, Danfoss, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Heatcraft Worldwide Refrigeration, Daikin Industries, Ltd., Western Refrigeration Private Limited, Johnson Controls, Bitzer SE, Advansor A/S, Mayekawa Mfg. Co., Ltd., Baltimore Aircoil Company, Inc., Commercial Refrigeration Inc., Hillphoenix, A Dover Company, Carnot Refrigeration, Rockwell Industries Limited, Beijer Ref AB, Green & Cool, Hussman Corporation, Henry Group Industries, Evapco, Inc. and AHT Cooling Systems, among other domestic and global players.

Commercial refrigeration equipment in retail application market is expected to grow at a growth rate of 3.50% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. The increasing usage of advanced technologies such as magnetic refrigeration is the factor for the commercial refrigeration equipment in retail application market in the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The global demand for food is increasing along with constant advancement and innovation in the food processing technique which is heightening the demand for commercial refrigeration equipment in retail application market. Also the expansion of the food business across the retail channel through higher adoption of processed and ready to eat products is motivating the demand for commercial refrigeration. The growing foreign direct investment along with favorable economic policies and attractive fiscal incentives in the developing and rising nations is expanding the presence of organized as well as unorganized retail chains that are driving the demand for commercial refrigeration equipment in retail application market. The rising cold chain, improvements in refrigeration technologies alongside the changing food habits, increasing shelf-life of products, increase in the number of quick service restaurants, rising demand for frozen and chilled products and rapid urbanization are also expected to fuel the market growth. Moreover, the development in the effectiveness of refrigeration systems with the exercise of natural refrigerants and rising demand for bakery products, frozen food and packaged food products will further generate new opportunities for the commercial refrigeration equipment in retail application market in the forecast period of 2020-2027.

However, high installation cost coupled with commercial refrigerators will restrict the growth of the commercial refrigeration equipment in retail application market in the above mentioned forecast period. The few purification companies will pose as a market challenge.

By Type (Blast Chillers, Refrigerator and Freezer, Transportation Refrigeration, Refrigerated Display Case, Beverage Refrigeration, Ice Cream Merchandiser, Refrigerated Vending Machine), Refrigerant Type (Fluorocarbons, Hydrocarbons, Inorganic),

Application (Food service, Food and beverage distribution, Food and Beverage Retail, Other),

End User (Food Processing Industry, Food Service Industry, Full Service Restaurant and Hotels, Quick Service Restaurants, Catering Services)

The countries covered in the commercial refrigeration equipment in retail application market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific(APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa(MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA).

North America leads the commercial refrigeration equipment in retail application owing to the biggest manufacturer and exporter of the product. Asia-Pacific is expected to expand at a significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 because of the increase in the product manufacturing in this region.

