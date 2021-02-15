Commercial Greenhouse Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 11.7% in 2030.

Commercial Greenhouse Market to surpass USD 52.9 billion by 2030 from USD 28.6 billion in 2019 at a CAGR of 11.7% throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2020-30. Market growth can be attributed to increasing food demand due to a growing population and to climate change, which affects crop yields. In the coming years, raising awareness of commercial greenhouse technology for higher yields will also provide different growth opportunities for the commercial greenhouse market. During the forecast period, it is also predicted that the use of renewable energy sources in different applications will play a key role in the growth of this market. Due to factors such as a population rise, the commercial greenhouse market has seen considerable growth, leading to an increase in demand for food production. In addition, increasing government policies to increase the adoption of greenhouse gases provide the key players operating in the commercial greenhouse market with a huge market opportunity.

Greenhouse is a building system built for the protection against excessive heat and cold of out-of-season or tender plants. A commercial greenhouse is a framed structure enclosed in glass or plastic that is used for the production of vegetables, fruits, flowers, and any other plants requiring specific conditions of temperature or growth. The typical glazing material used in the design of commercial greenhouses has been glass, but plastic films are now common, such as polyethylene or polyvinyl, and fiberglass. The construction of the greenhouse frames is constructed from aluminum, galvanized steel, or woods such as redwood, cedar, or cypress. A greenhouse is heated by artificial means, such as hot water, flowing steam, or hot air, partially by the Sun rays.

Request Free Sample Copy Research Report @

https://www.fatposglobal.com/sample-request-470

Free Sample Includes:

Market size & share analysis

Top market players with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis

Market growth drivers and restraints

Market opportunities & challenges

Research methodology

Commercial Greenhouse Market: Key Players

Dutch Greenhouses

Richel Group SA

Heliospectra AB

Argus Control Systems Ltd.

Hort Americas LLC

Certhon

Nexus Corporation

Logiqs BV

Rough Brothers Inc.

Agra Tech Inc.

Lumigrow Inc

Commercial Greenhouse Market: Segments

Plastic greenhouses segment to grow with the highest CAGR of 4.1% during 2020-30

Commercial Greenhouse Market is segmented by type as Glass greenhouse, Plastic greenhouse. Based on type Glass greenhouse segment is the largest segment with a market share of XX.X in 2019 of the market for Commercial Greenhouse. The segment of plastic greenhouses is expected to expand at a higher rate than that of glass greenhouses. In industrial greenhouses, a plastic used is produced in a way that makes it more durable than normal plastic. This plastic, specially made, can withstand tearing and can withstand severe weather conditions.

Heating systems Segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Commercial Greenhouse Market is segmented by equipment into Cooling Systems, Heating Systems, and Others. The Heating systems segment led the market and accounted for an XX% revenue share in 2019. One of the critical criteria for the efficient development of plants in commercial greenhouses is to consider heating systems. The growth of the plants is supported by systems that provide continuous temperature regulation and do not discharge any harmful material. A heating device is a technique for keeping the temperature at the desired amount. It is possible to centrally manage or disperse these systems. During cold weather conditions, greenhouses also use radiant hot water heating systems for internal heating. To monitor the temperature of heating pipes, these heating systems use mixing valves as they can efficiently regulate the temperature of heating pipes by flow control.

Download Free PDF Report Brochure@

https://www.fatposglobal.com/free-broucher-470

Commercial Greenhouse Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

Higher yield than traditional methods

Adoption of greenhouse farming gives more control over the environment where crops grow. If producers can manage the temperature, the irrigation process, the air humidity, and the light efficiently, they can have a good yield. By having that much control over the growth of crops, farmers keep them healthier and can predict how much they are going to harvest. The ability to control the environment helps farmers to grow flowers, vegetables, and fruit crops all year round. Growing crops in the safe environment of a greenhouse can improve the genetics of the plant, leading to the growth of healthy varieties. It also needs less water than in an open field. Also, producers do not rely on bee pollination and can utilize all the chemicals and pesticides they use to control diseases and any other vulnerability in plants. In an open field, there are locusts, other animals, and insects that can threaten the quality of the produce.

Restrain

High Capital Expenditure

In order to grow appropriately, greenhouse crops need specific environmental conditions. The monitoring of optimum air quality, temperature, and relative humidity are therefore important. To grow, they need optimum light and water quality. The nutrition levels at the disposal of the plants should be continuously controlled and gradually modified to the correct levels, depending on the need for the growth stage of each crop. To grow greenhouse crops, the monitoring and accuracy of natural resources and nutrients are key. This includes a clear understanding of the crop, the environmental conditions, and the optimal needs of the plants. Therefore, often a professional farmer can properly grow these crops. The other considerations include the proper configuration and supplementary lighting of the watering systems. All of these incur high costs while also requiring skills that are difficult for traditional farmers, especially in developing regions.

Browse detail report with in-depth TOC @

https://www.fatposglobal.com/reports/commercial-greenhouse-market/470

Commercial Greenhouse Market: Regions

Commercial Greenhouse Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MENA.

Commercial Greenhouse Market in Asia Pacific held the largest market share of XX.X% in the year 2018 and is anticipated to continue its dominance over the forecast period. North American growers formerly used traditional techniques to create a controlled environment within greenhouses. These techniques included insulated greenhouses, the use of hot water piping systems to increase the temperature in greenhouses, and conventional lighting technologies such as high-pressure sodium (HPS) lamps and metal-halide (MH) lamps. In the last decade, commercial greenhouse growers in North America gradually began switching to automation technologies to enable plant growth throughout the year. Commercial greenhouse technologies are becoming increasingly popular in urban areas to facilitate the supply of fresh vegetables to grocery stores.

Enquire more about this report before purchase @

https://www.fatposglobal.com/custom-request-470

About us

Fatpos Global stands for “Failures Are The Pillar of Success”. We are a rapidly-growing global management consulting, advisory, and market research services provider that aims to aid businesses with bold decisions that help them embrace change for their sustainable growth. With the help of our experts and industry veterans and their years of expertise across different industry verticals, we aid businesses with solutions that help in their efficient decision making and Developing executable strategies. With a vibrant ecosystem of robust digital innovation and a vision for the delivery of management consulting, advisory, and market research services and solutions in better, faster, and transformational growth strategies, we thrive to enable our extraordinary thought leadership processes into our services with the equitable analytical tools and experiences that help us make our clients achieve their goals turn into a reality

Contact us

United Kingdom

275 New North Road, Islington Suite 1275

London, N1 7AA, UK

+1 (484) 775 0523

info@fatposglobal.com