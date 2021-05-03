Commercial Greenhouse Market Expectation Surges with Rising Demand and Changing Trends Commercial Greenhouse Market Key Players - Certhon (Poeldijk, Zuid Holland, NL), Hort Americas (Bedford, US), Agra Tech, Inc. (Pittsburg, US), Argus Control Systems(British Colombia, Canada), Stuppy Greenhouse (US), Nexus corporation (Northglenn, Colorado, US), p Greenhouses and Poly-Tex

Commercial Greenhouse Market Size Worth USD 58.78 Billion By 2027 at a CAGR of 11.1%

The growth of the commercial greenhouse market is estimated to rise as there is an increase in demand for food due to the growing population. Higher yield than traditional methods, with the adoption of greenhouse farming gives more control over the environment where crops grow. The commercial greenhouse market includes the cultivation of fruits and vegetables under controlled conditions which guarantee the farmer with a consistent all year supply of top-notch quality products and overcome issues of land and water deficiency and climate change.

The commercial greenhouse market is projected to reach USD 58.78 billion at a CAGR of 11.1% over the forecast period. The commercial greenhouse is expected to change the market scenario and in turn will lead to transformational growth over the forecast period.

Download Sample for this research report: https://www.gqresearch.com/request-sample/102

The Commercial Greenhouse Market Dynamics

Rapid urbanization and low accessibility of farmable land are the critical variables for the growth of the Commercial Greenhouse Market. The commercial greenhouse market has suffered in terms of production, distribution, and uncertainty in demand due to the global covid-19 pandemic. Growing crops within the safe setting of a greenhouse will improve the biology of the plant, resulting in the expansion of healthy varieties. It additionally requires less water than an open field. The plant crop profitability in greenhouse farming is more than twice as high as traditional agriculture, and yield cycles are likewise quicker because of the controlled media and natural boundaries.

On the contrary, the levels of nutrition available to the plants should be constantly managed and adjusted gradually to the right levels as per the need of the growth stage of each crop, which could act as a restraining factor in the growth of the commercial greenhouse market.

The Commercial Greenhouse Market : Segmental Insights

On the basis of type, the global commercial greenhouse market is divided into two categories such as glass greenhouse and plastic greenhouse. Plastic greenhouses segment is expected to grow at a higher rate than compared to that of the glass greenhouses. Plastic used in commercial greenhouses is made in a manner that makes it more durable than regular plastic. This specially made plastic can resist tearing and can withstand extreme weather conditions.

The Commercial Greenhouse Market : Regional Insights

North American region is expected to witness the highest market share during the forecast period. North American growers formerly used traditional techniques to create a controlled environment within greenhouses. Commercial greenhouse technologies are becoming increasingly popular in urban areas to facilitate supply of fresh vegetables to grocery stores.

The Commercial Greenhouse Market Competition Scenario

Certhon (Poeldijk, Zuid Holland, NL), Hort Americas (Bedford, US), Agra Tech, Inc. (Pittsburg, US), Argus Control Systems(British Colombia, Canada), Stuppy Greenhouse (US), Nexus corporation (Northglenn, Colorado, US), p Greenhouses and Poly-Tex, Inc. (US) are among the key market players operating in the commercial greenhouse market.

Check Discount for this research reports: https://www.gqresearch.com/check-discount/102

Commercial Greenhouse Market

By Product type:

Fruits

Vegetables

Flowers & ornamentals

Nursery crops

Others

Tropical crops

Cacti

By Type

Glass greenhouse

Plastic greenhouse

By Equipment

Cooling systems

Heating systems

Others

LED grow lights

Control systems

Irrigation systems

Ventilation

Communication technology

Request to custmization for this research report: https://www.gqresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/102

By Geography

North America: (U.S, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe: (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy)

Nordic Countries: (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway)

Benelux Union: (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific:(China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea)

Southeast Asia: (Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore)

Rest of Southeast Asia

Middle East and Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latina America)

For TOC: https://www.gqresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/102

About Us:

GQ research, a market research company and a publishing company. It is a sister company to Si market research, which is a publishing and reselling company. It has been two years since the expansion of Si Market Research with the addition of two sister firms, that are GQ research and The Market Insights.Data and insights come to life at GQ research. We ensure routine update of the market research reports database. Our esteemed clients have direct access online to our databases. Based on the client’s needs, we at GQ research also include insights from experts about the global industries, market trends as well as the products in the market.

Contact Us:

Direct Contact

Jessica Joyal

+91-9284395731 | +91 9175986728

Sales@gqresearch.com