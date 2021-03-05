Commercial Greenhouse Market 2021| Opportunities, Sales Revenue, Emerging Technologies, Segmentation, Future Plans and Growth Rate To 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

A greenhouse is a building structure designed for the protection of out-of-season or tender plants against excessive heat and cold. The commercial greenhouse is a glass or plastic-enclosed framed structure that is used for the production of vegetables, fruits, flowers, and any other plants that require special temperature or growth conditions. Glass has been the traditional glazing material used in designing commercial greenhouses, but plastic films, such as polyethylene or polyvinyl, and fiberglass are also common. The framing of the greenhouses structure is made of aluminum, galvanized steel, or such woods as redwood, cedar, or cypress. A greenhouse is heated partly by the rays of the Sun and partly by artificial means, such as hot water, circulating steam, or hot air.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The commercial greenhouse market has witnessed significant growth owing to factors such as a rise in population, leading to an increase in demand for food production coupled with high yield generation as compared to traditional agriculture. Moreover, the rising government initiatives in order to increase greenhouse adoption provides a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the commercial greenhouse market. However, the high initial cost associated with the installation of a commercial greenhouse is projected to hamper the overall growth of the commercial greenhouse market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Commercial Greenhouse Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the commercial greenhouse market with detailed market segmentation by equipment, type, crop type and geography. The global commercial greenhouse market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading commercial greenhouse market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global commercial greenhouse market is segmented on the basis of equipment, type, and crop type. On the basis of equipment, the commercial greenhouse market is segmented into heating systems, cooling systems, and others. The commercial greenhouse market on the basis of the type is classified into glass greenhouses and plastic greenhouse. Similarly, on the basis of crop type the commercial greenhouse market is bifurcated into flowers and ornamentals, nursery crops, fruits and vegetables, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global commercial greenhouse market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The commercial greenhouse market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the commercial greenhouse market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the commercial greenhouse market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the commercial greenhouse market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from commercial greenhouse market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Commercial greenhouse in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Commercial greenhouse market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the commercial greenhouse market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

– Agra Tech, Inc.

– ATLAS MANUFACTURING, INC.

– Certhon

– DutchGreenhouses

– Green Tek

– Heliospectra AB

– Keder Greenhouse

– Nexus Corporation

– RICHEL Group

– Texas Greenhouse Company Inc.

