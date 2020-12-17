Commercial Greenhouse Market 2020 – Challenges, Growth and Geographical Segmentation by 2027| Top Business Competitors- Richel Group SA, Argus Control Systems Ltd., Certhon, Logiqs B.V., Lumigrow, Inc., Agra Tech

Market Insights

Major Market Players Covered in The Commercial Greenhouse Market Are:

The major players covered in the commercial greenhouse market report are Richel Group SA, Argus Control Systems Ltd., Certhon, Logiqs B.V., Lumigrow, Inc., Agra Tech, Inc, Rough Brothers, Inc., Nexus Corporation, Hort Americas, LLC, Heliospectra AB, DutchGreenhouses, Green Tek, Texas Greenhouse Company Inc among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Agriculture has always been a key industry which directly impacts global economy and animal feed industry is one of the significant components of the global food chain. Both the industries are flourishing as in advent of continuous growth in the world population and ensuring safe, abundant, and affordable supply for agricultural goods, commodities, and animal proteins.

Commercial greenhouse market is expected to grow with a growth rate of CAGR of 8.50% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Increase in agricultural growth opportunities on the roof of a green house, a growing population and increasing food demand in developing areas is referred to as a driving factor for the market in the forecast period of 2020- 2027.

Global Commercial Greenhouse Market Scope and Segments

Commercial greenhouse market is segmented on the basis of type, component, equipment and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the commercial greenhouse market is segmented into glass greenhouses, and plastic greenhouse. Glass greenhouses segment is further segmented into horticulture glass and other greenhouse glass. Plastic greenhouse segment is further segmented into polyethylene, polycarbonate and polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA).On the basis of component, the commercial greenhouse market is segmented into high-tech commercial greenhouse, medium-tech commercial greenhouse, and low-tech greenhouse.

On the basis of application, the commercial greenhouse market is segmented into fruits and vegetables, flowers and ornamentals, nursery crops and others.

On the basis of equipment, the commercial greenhouse market is segmented into heating systems, cooling systems, and others.

Regional Analysis

Middle East and Africa

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Research Methodology: Global Commercial Greenhouse Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also, market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Commercial Greenhouse Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Commercial Greenhouse market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Commercial Greenhouse Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Geotextile Tube

Chapter 4: Presenting Commercial Greenhouse Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Commercial Greenhouse market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

