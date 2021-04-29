Commercial Food Refrigeration Equipment Market Projected to Witness a Double-Digit CAGR During 2030

Global Commercial Food Refrigeration Equipment Market: Overview

Growing demand for frozen products in all worldwide locations is expected to fuel demand opportunities in the global commercial food refrigeration equipment market during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030. Beverage dispensers, refrigerators and freezers, ice cream machines, display cases, refrigerated vending machines, and ice machines are some of key products available in the global commercial food refrigeration equipment market.

In the latest study on global commercial food refrigeration equipment market, analysts at TMR offer key insights of this market for forecast period 2020–2030. Thus, the report covers deep insights on drivers, trends, challenges, restraints, and growth avenues in the market for commercial food refrigeration equipment.

The upcoming research report on the global commercial food refrigeration equipment market is classified into many segments depending on application, product, and region. Based on application, the market for commercial food refrigeration equipment is bifurcated into food and beverage retail, food services, food and beverage distribution, and others.

Global Commercial Food Refrigeration Equipment Market: Growth Dynamics

Commercial food refrigeration equipment are widely utilized across numerous end users including convenience stores, hypermarkets, restaurants, supermarkets, food service industries, and warehouses. In recent few years, there is noteworthy growth in the urbanization, and thereby increased number of food service outlets and restaurants in all worldwide locations. Thus, increased demand from all these end-users will lead to thriving global commercial food refrigeration equipment market in the forthcoming years.

Major enterprises working in the appliance manufacturing are growing focus on the development of highly advanced products, which use minimum energy for operation. Apart from this, they are increasing research activities to develop equipment that are eco-friendly and can be operated on solar energy. Owing to all these activities, the global commercial food refrigeration equipment market is expected to expand at promising pace throughout the assessment period 2020–2030.

Global Commercial Food Refrigeration Equipment Market: Notable Development and Competitive Analysis

Several participants in the commercial food refrigeration equipment market are entering into strategic partnership and collaboration deals. Apart from this, many players are engaging into mergers and acquisitions activities. These moves are helping enterprises to expand their regional presence. A case in point here is Feb 2019 acquisition deal by Daikin. The firm announced that it has completed the acquisition process of AHT. This strategy is likely to help Daikin to strengthen its position in the global commercial food refrigeration equipment market in the years to come.

The list of important players in the global commercial food refrigeration equipment market includes:

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Blue Star Limited

Dover Corporation

Danfoss A/S

Illinois Tool Works, Inc.

Hussmann International, Inc.

Metalfrio Solutions SA

Lennox International, Inc.

Global Commercial Food Refrigeration Equipment Market: Regional Assessment

On regional front, the global commercial food refrigeration equipment market is divided into five key regions, namely, South America, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among the important regions, Asia Pacific is one of the lucrative regions in the market for commercial food refrigeration equipment. This growth can be attributed to many factors. Presence of sturdy food and beverages industry is one of the key factors driving the Asia Pacific commercial food refrigeration equipment market. Apart from this, improved disposable income and rising inclination toward packaged food and beverages in the region will help in rapid expansion of the market for commercial food refrigeration equipment in the years to follow.

