Commercial Dryer Market predicted to experience noticeable growth in the future
Commercial Dryer Market Fuel Type (Electric Commercial Dryer, Gas Commercial Dryer) Portability (Stationary, Portable) Application (Coin-operated Laundromats (COLs), On-premise Laundromats (OPLs), Multi-family Laundromats (MFLs)) End User (Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals, Hostels, Others) Distribution Channel (Online Retail Stores, Offline Retail Stores) : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027
As the name suggests, commercial dryers are used to remove water content from any type of fabric. These are used in hotels, multifamily buildings, laundromats, schools, hospitals, restaurants, and health clubs. These are designed with multiple programming options, which offer high standard performance. These dryers work on a simple mechanism, which is centrifugal force. The energy utilization by the commercial dryers is much higher as compared to the other residential dryers.
The dryer market is generally of two types, that is gas commercial dryer and electric commercial dryer. Gas commercial dryers are equipped with moisture sensors that analyze the moisture content in clothes and prevent them from being exposed to unnecessary heat. Also, they automatically shut down when clothes get dry, reducing energy consumption. While electric commercial dryers use steam to remove wrinkles and odor from clothes, preventing them from wear and tear.
The global commercial dryers market is anticipated to witness a substantial growth rate during the forecast period.
Market scope and structure analysis:
|Report Metric
|Details
|Market size available for years
|2020–2027
|Base year considered
|2019
|Forecast period
|2021–2027
|Forecast units
|Value ($US)
|Segments covered
|Fuel Type, Portability, Application, End User, Distribution Channel, and Region
|Regions covered
|North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, and the Rest of LAMEA)
|Companies covered
|Alliance Laundry Systems, Whirlpool, American Dryer, AB Electrolux, General Electric, Fagor Industrial, LG Electronics, Dexter Apache Holdings, Continental Girbau, Jinan Oasis Dry Cleaning And Laundry Equipment, Miele & Cie, Ramsons India, IFB Industries, Tosei, Aqualogic, Stefab, and A.Braun
COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:
- This pandemic has brought an unprecedented impact on many industries. One of those industries is the commercial dryer market. The sales and use of commercial dryer have gone down in the countries due to the lockdown.
- Commercial dryers are used in hotels and hostels for draining down the water out of wet clothes. But due to COVID-19, these machines are not of use as the hotels, laundry units, and hospitals are shut down.
- Due to lockdown, the industries are also closed down and the production process is not taking place. This has also impacted the sales of the machines on a large scale.
- The laundry shops are also closed due to the lockdown in several countries due to which there has been a decline in the sales of the companies.
Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis
Factors such as growth in tourism, travel, lodging, and hotel industry, growing level of both international tourism & domestic travel, rise in disposable income, falling fares of airlines, increase in health tourism, rapid urbanization, busy lifestyle, improved standard of living, and change in perception of people towards comfort, convenience, and wellness drive the growth of the market for the commercial laundry machine. All these factors increase the need for laundry services and thereby, many laundry startups are coming up, thereby boosting the commercial dryer market.
Many countries lack the infrastructure to install commercial dryers, creating the need for the installment of commercial dryers. The maintenance cost of the commercial dryer is high, which hinders the growth of this market. Along with this, the presence of conventional washers and unorganized sectors in many countries like India hampers the demand for commercial dryers. Another major challenge face by the commercial dryers market is the problem of logistic facilities for online laundry delivery services in developing countries.
Manufacturers are trying to develop energy-efficient commercial dryers and are rapidly moving towards sophisticated and environment-friendly technologies, which is a huge opportunity that can propel the global commercial dryer market. Along with this, wireless technology and Internet of Things (IoT) are expected to boost the market growth.
Furthermore, consumers and governments are trying to move toward energy-efficient technology due to environmental concerns. Therefore, the government of almost all countries offer considerable rebates on commercial dryers that are Energy Star certified. Thereby, leading to their increased adoption in the upcoming years.
Key Segments Covered:
|Segment
|Sub-segment
|Fuel Type
|
|Portability
|
|Application
|
|End User
|
|Distribution Channel
|
Key Benefits of the Report:
- This study presents the analytical depiction of the global commercial dryer industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.
- The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global commercial dryer market share.
- The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global commercial dryer market growth scenario.
- Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.
- The report provides a detailed global commercial dryer market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.
Questions Answered in the Commercial Dryer Market Research Report:
- What are the leading market players active in the commercial dryer market?
- What the current trends will influence the market in the next few years?
- What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?
- What future projections would help in taking further strategic steps?
