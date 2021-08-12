Commercial Display Market 2021-2026: Global Size, Share, Trends and Forecast Report
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Commercial Display Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global commercial display market reached a value of US$ 39.7 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Request Free Report Sample:
https://www.imarcgroup.com/commercial-display-market/requestsample
Commercial Display Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the global commercial display market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Cdw Corporation
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- LG Display Co., Ltd.
- NEC Display Solutions.
- Panasonic Corporation
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Sharp Corporation
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global commercial display market on the basis of product type, technology, component, panel type, size, application and region.
Breakup by Product Type:
- Digital Signage
- Display Monitor
- Display TVs
Breakup by Technology:
- LCD
- LED
- Others
Breakup by Component:
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
Breakup by Panel Type:
- Flat Panel
- Curved Panel
- Other Panel
Breakup by Size:
- Below 32 inches
- 32 to 52 inches
- 52 to 75 inches
- Above 75 inches
Breakup by Application:
- Retail
- Hospitality
- Entertainment
- Stadiums & Playgrounds
- Corporate
- Banking
- Healthcare
- Education
- Transportation
Breakup by Region:
- North America
-
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
-
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
-
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/commercial-display-market
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Industry Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
