Commercial Cold Equipment Market Set to Grow USD 51.78 Billion by 2026

This specialized and expertise-oriented industry research report scrutinizes the technical and commercial business outlook of the commercial cold equipment industry. The report analyzes and declares the historical and current trends analysis of the commercial cold equipment industry and subsequently recommends the projected trends anticipated to be observed in the commercial cold equipment market during the upcoming years.

[225+ Pages PDF Report] According to a research report from Facts and Factors, the global commercial cold equipment market in 2019 is approximately USD 32.59 Billion. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9 % and is anticipated to reach around USD 51.78 Billion by 2026.

The commercial cold equipment market report analyzes and notifies the industry statistics at the global as well as regional and country levels in order to acquire a thorough perspective of the entire commercial cold equipment market. The historical and past insights are provided for FY 2016 to FY 2019 whereas projected trends are delivered for FY 2020 to FY 2026. The quantitative and numerical data is represented in terms of value (USD Billion) from FY 2016 – 2026.

The quantitative data is further underlined and reinforced by comprehensive qualitative data which comprises various across-the-board market dynamics. The rationales which directly or indirectly impact the commercial cold equipment industry are exemplified through parameters such as growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities among other impacting factors.

Throughout our research report, we have encompassed all the proven models and tools of industry analysis and extensively illustrated all the key business strategies and business models adopted in the commercial cold equipment industry. The report provides an all-inclusive and detailed competitive landscape prevalent in the commercial cold equipment market.

The report utilizes established industry analysis tools and models such as Porter’s Five Forces framework to analyze and recognize critical business strategies adopted by various stakeholders involved in the entire value chain of the commercial cold equipment industry. The commercial cold equipment market report additionally employs SWOT analysis and PESTLE analysis models for further in-depth analysis.

The commercial cold equipment market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the commercial cold equipment industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different product types, refrigerants, applications, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026. The regional segmentation of the commercial cold equipment industry includes the complete classification of all the major continents including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Further, country-wise data for the commercial cold equipment industry is provided for the leading economies of the world.

The commercial cold equipment market is segmented based on product type, refrigerant, and Application. On the basis of product type segmentation, the market is classified into refrigerator & freezer, transportation refrigeration, refrigerated display cases, beverage refrigeration, ice cream merchandiser, and the refrigerated vending machine. On the basis of refrigerant, the market is bifurcated into fluorocarbons, hydrocarbons, and inorganics. In terms of Application segmentation, the market is bifurcated into hotels & restaurants, supermarkets & hypermarkets, convenience stores, and bakery.

Top Market Players

Some of the essential players operating in the Commercial Cold Equipment Market, but not restricted to include Daikin Industries, Ltd., Carrier Commercial Refrigeration Inc, Dover Corp., Emerson Electric Company, GEA Group AG, Johnson Control Inc., and Haier Group Corp.

The taxonomy of the commercial cold equipment market by its scope and segmentation is as follows:

Global Commercial Cold Equipment Market: By Product Type Segmentation Analysis

Refrigerator & Freezer

Transportation Refrigeration

Refrigerated Display Cases

Beverage Refrigeration

Ice Cream Merchandiser

Refrigerated Vending Machine

Global Commercial Cold Equipment Market: By Refrigerant Type Segmentation Analysis

Fluorocarbons

Hydrocarbons

Inorganics

Global Commercial Cold Equipment Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

Hotels & Restaurants

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Bakery

Global Commercial Cold Equipment Market: Regional Segmentation Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe Germany The UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



KEY REPORT POINTERS & HIGHLIGHTS: