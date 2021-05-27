Commercial Aviation Crew Management Systems Market: Potential Growth, Attractive Valuation Make It Is A Long-Term Investment 2013 – 2019

Commercial Aviation Crew Management Systems Market: Overview

The need for enhanced operational efficiency in the aviation sector is primarily driving the commercial aviation crew management systems market. Crew related costs account for a significant proportion of the total operational cost for an airline. Crew management systems employ advanced mathematical algorithms to optimize crew operational efficiency keeping with regulatory and contractual stipulations.

These systems allow users to monitor other variables pertaining to the crew that are important in terms of cost and operational efficiency considerations. This includes their lodging costs, fatigue level and standby requirements, which allows airlines to allocate resources in advance to increase overall operational efficiency.

The report presents a comprehensive overview of growth drivers, restraints, and current trends that will impact the development of the commercial aviation crew management systems market during the forecast period. The report also analyzed the current competitive structure and how it is expected to change until the end of the forecast period in 2024.

Commercial Aviation Crew Management Systems Market: Drivers and Restraints

With the increasing volume of air travellers leading to increased demand for commercial aircrafts, the demand for commercial aviation crew management systems is expected to be on the rise. This is because human error pertaining to resource allocation and flight schedules can result in huge loss for an aviation company. The IT sector has emerged as the backbone of data centric industries including the aviation sector to offload manual work to automated systems. This is further accentuating the deployment of IT-based crew management solutions for optimizing crew operational efficiency.

However, factors such as lack of skilled personnel, lack of funds, and lack of management are restraining the market’s growth.

Commercial Aviation Crew Management Systems Market: Regional Overview

The global market for commercial aviation crew management systems can be analyzed with respect to the regional segments of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America holds the dominant share in the market and is expected to display a steady growth rate in the future. The region will be closely followed by Europe. However, the market is expected to display double-digit growth rate in developing countries of Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa. Particularly, countries such as India, China, Russia, and South Africa that have a surging air traffic due to economic development hold immense potential for the commercial aviation crew management systems market.

Major Companies Mentioned in Report

Some of the key players in the global commercial aviation crew management systems market include Sabre Airline Solutions, ameliaCrew, Fujitsu, IBS Software Services, Hexaware, lue One Software, and Jeppesen.

