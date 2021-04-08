Commercial Aircraft Landing Gear Market 2021 Precise Outlook – H-roux-Devtek Inc., CIRCOR International Inc., Magellan Aerospace Corp., Triumph Group Inc., Safran SA

The Commercial Aircraft Landing Gear Market report offers an in-depth assessment of market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become familiar with the Commercial Aircraft Landing Gear market. It particularly sheds light on market fluctuations, pricing structure, uncertainties, potential risks, and growth prospects to help players to plan effective strategies for gaining successful in the Commercial Aircraft Landing Gear market. Importantly, it allows players to gain deep insights into the business development and market growth of leading companies operating in the Commercial Aircraft Landing Gear market.

“The commercial aircraft landing gear market is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 3.5% during the forecast period.”

Top Leading Companies of Commercial Aircraft Landing Gear Market are H-roux-Devtek Inc., CIRCOR International Inc., Magellan Aerospace Corp., Triumph Group Inc., Safran SA, United Technologies Corporation (Collins Aerospace), Sumitomo Precision Products Co. Ltd, AAR Corp., Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH, Honeywell International Inc. and others.

Key Market Trends:

The Narrow-body Aircraft Segment is Expected to Dominate the Commercial Aircraft Landing Gear Market

In the past decade, low-cost carriers increased their market presence. They currently hold a share of over 30% in the commercial aviation market. LCC operators prefer single-aisle aircraft, as they operate on shorter routes and have a low-profit margin. With the growing focus on connecting smaller airports to enhance a country’s air network, airlines are procuring narrow-body aircraft and regional aircraft that are efficient and economic on short haul flights. Among the 1,606 aircraft delivered by Airbus and Boeing, together, in 2018, the majority of the aircraft were narrow-body aircraft. Nose landing gear configuration is similar for a narrow-body and a wide-body aircraft. However, the main landing gear configuration differs. For instance, an A320 family of aircraft has 6 wheels in [1*2]+[2*2] configuration, whereas A380 has 22 wheels in [1*2]+[2*4+2*6] configuration.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.