Commercial Aircraft FADEC Market Industry Development 2021- FADEC International, Honeywell International Inc., United Technology Corporation

The Commercial Aircraft FADEC market report provides overall structure and business outlook of the global and regional industries. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and local scale. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of global Commercial Aircraft FADEC Market with its specific geographical regions.

The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

The market for commercial aircraft FADEC systems is majorly driven by the demand for new-generation aircraft in the commercial aviation industry.

– Increasing adoption rates of new technologies that enhance the engines performance, by offering better fuel efficiencies and engine health monitoring, and provide protection against engine failures in out-of-tolerance operations are generating demand for the production of new FADEC systems.

Commercial Aircraft FADEC Market Segmentation:

Top leading Manufactures Profiled in Commercial Aircraft FADEC Market Report are:

FADEC International, Honeywell International Inc., United Technology Corporation, MEMSCAP SA

Commercial Aircraft FADEC Market Scenario:

Turbofan Segment to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

Currently, the turbofan segment of the market has the highest share, and is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the increasing turbofan aircraft procurements by airlines, as they offer high efficiencies over long distances at high speeds. The aerospace giants, The Boeing Company and Airbus SE, manufacture and sell turbofan commercial aircraft only, with 806 and 800 aircraft deliveries in 2018 respectively. This number is expected to further increase in the coming future. The increasing air travel, along with the need for fuel-efficient aircraft by airlines, is expected to drive the demand for this segment during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

The commercial aircraft FADEC market is highly consolidated, with majority of the share held by FADEC International. Some of the other prominent players in the market are Honeywell International Inc., United Technology Corporation, and MEMSCAP SA. FADEC International is a joint venture between BAE Systems plc and Safran SA, which currently provides FADEC systems to the A320, A330, A380 737 Max, COMAC C919, and 777X aircraft. The company recently broadened its agreement with GE Aviation to develop, produce, and support FADEC systems for the future GE Aviation engines, including LEAP, Passport, GE9X, and ATP engines. With such developments and partnerships with MRO services, FADEC International is continuing its domination over the market.

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

