Commercial Aircraft Collision Avoidance System Market 2021 Business Scenario – Thales Group, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Honeywell International Inc., BAE Systems plc, and Garmin Ltd

The Commercial Aircraft Collision Avoidance System Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

The Commercial Aircraft Collision Avoidance System Market is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Commercial Aircraft Collision Avoidance System Market: Thales Group, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Honeywell International Inc., BAE Systems plc, and Garmin Ltd., amongst others

Key Market Trends

– The enhanced safety regulations by the aviation regulatory authorities have necessitated the adoption of advanced collision avoidance systems on the existing fleet of commercial aircraft. As per the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Annex 10, Version 7.1 TCAS software is to be installed on new aircraft by January 2014, and on all existing aircraft by January 2017. TCAS II is mandated by the US for commercial aircraft, including regional aircraft with more than 30 seats or a maximum takeoff weight greater than 33,000 lbs.

– The rapid increase in global passenger traffic has encouraged airline operators to initiate procurement drives and place firm orders for new-generation aircraft. Since the installation of a collision-avoidance system is mandated as per the ICAO regulations, new aircraft deliveries would drive the prospects of linefit installation of such equipment.

Narrow-body Segment to Register High Growth Rate During the Forecast Period

The 38.8% increase in global passenger traffic between 2013 and 2018 has driven airline operators to initiate procurement drives and place firm orders for new aircraft. In 2019 the global air traffic was increased by 4.2 percent, in the same year around 1,385 commercial aircraft were delivered to several airline operators across the globe. The growth of air passenger traffic is also supplemented by the emergence of the low-cost carrier (LCC) business model wherein, the primary focus of airline operators is to cater to more customers at a minimal cost per mile per passenger. The typical cost-saving practices of LCCs have promoted the adoption of a single aircraft type, generally, a narrow-body aircraft to minimize operational costs and earn maximum revenues by stimulating traffic through competitive pricing strategies. In June 2019, Virgin Atlantic ordered 14 Airbus A330-900neos and further ordered 36 A321 XLR, in the same month American Airlines Group Inc, ordered 50 Airbus A321XLR. In August 2019, ACSS announced a contract extension with Airbus selecting the T3CAS integrated solution as the standard, linefit solution for the A320 family of aircraft. ACSS, a joint venture of L3 Harris Technologies and Thales Group, provides CAS and the T3CAS traffic management computer integrated onboard the Airbus A320 family of aircraft.

North America to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period

North America is anticipated to dominate the collision avoidance systems market during the forecast period. Out of North America, the United States is expected to register a high CAGR. The aerospace industry in the US is mature and strongly supported by a robust aviation infrastructure. The presence of a highly vigilant aviation regulatory agency, the FAA, which actively participated in the formulation and update of applicable regulations for civil and commercial aviation has driven the adoption of mandated safety measures, such as the CAS onboard every aircraft originating or operating in the US airspace. Growing air traffic had resulted in the procurement of more aircraft by many regional and international airline operators in the region. Boeing, one of the major aircraft OEM based in the United States, generates a huge demand for aircraft collision avoidance systems. As OEMs receive new orders for aircraft, the demand is simultaneously generated for commercial aircraft collision avoidance systems, as FAA mandates the installation of collision systems in all active aircraft.

