Commercial Aircraft Carbon Brakes Market Report 2021 | Global Industry Overview, Sales Revenue, Demand and Opportunity 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Commercial Aircraft Carbon Brakes Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global commercial aircraft carbon brakes market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Carbon brakes help to stop a moving aircraft by enforcing friction between the rotating and stationary discs. Compared with steel breaks, carbon brakes are more durable and resistant to high temperature, thermal shock, and mechanical fatigue. The retrofitting of carbon brakes in commercial airplanes can help in minimizing fuel consumption and reducing carbon emissions. Furthermore, several advancements in the production and overhaul procedures have reduced the overall cost of carbon brakes, thereby expanding their applications in small, short-haul commercial aircraft.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/commercial-aircraft-carbon-brakes-market/requestsample

Market Trends

The rising air traffic due to significant growth in the travel and tourism industry, along with the increasing number of international air routes, is driving the demand for commercial aircraft carbon brakes. Moreover, the growing need for high-performance brakes in commercial aircraft is also bolstering the global market. Furthermore, various advantages offered by carbon brakes, such as high energy absorption, low maintenance costs, long service intervals, and fast cooling rates, are increasing their adoption over conventional steel brakes. Besides this, the implementation of stringent government regulations for controlling greenhouse gas emissions from the aviation industry will continue to drive the global market for commercial aircraft carbon brakes.

Commercial Aircraft Carbon Brakes 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Airbus SE

Crane Company

Honeywell International Inc.

Meggitt Plc

Mersen

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Safran S.A

SGL Carbon SE.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of aircraft type, material, manufacturing process, end user and region.

Breakup by Aircraft Type:

Narrow-body Aircraft

Wide-body Aircraft

Others

Breakup by Material:

Petroleum Pitch

Polyacrylonitrile

Breakup by Manufacturing Process:

Chemical Vapor Infiltration

Liquid Phase Infiltration

Breakup by End User:

OEM

Aftermarket

Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/commercial-aircraft-carbon-brakes-market

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Browse Related Report:

Electric Wheelchair Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/electric-wheelchair-market

Foldable Electric Vehicle Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/foldable-electric-vehicle-market

Automotive Position Sensor Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-position-sensor-market

Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/vehicle-anti-theft-system-market

Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/autonomous-underwater-vehicle-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group