Commerce Cloud Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2027

The global commerce cloud market is anticipated to register a healthy CAGR of 25.04% during the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increase need to manage the multiple storefronts along with the technological advancements across the industries is supporting the market growth.

Commerce cloud is the cloud based software as a service e-commerce platform, which enables organisations to enhance their efficiency. Organizations are incorporating various cloud solutions in order to improve performance and reduce operational cost, which is impacting positively on the global commerce cloud market. It offers features such as data-driven commerce insights, product recommendations and generation to one-to-one predictions which enhances the demand of the market.

Market Drivers

Rising adoption of commerce cloud solutions is one of the factor boosting the market growth

Many companies focus towards the customization of customer experience; this factor also uplifts the market growth Surge in the number of online businesses is expected to upscale the global commerce cloud market growth

It assists in managing and previewing the site catalog, promotions merchandising among others in one single view; this will augment the market growth in the forecast period

Market Restraints

Uncertainty in using cloud-based solutions will act as a market restraint

Security concerns related to cloud can restrict the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Commerce Cloud Market

By Organization Size

Small and Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Component

Platform

Services

By Application

Grocery and Pharmaceuticals

Fashion and Apparel

Electronics, Bookstores, and Furniture

Travel and Hospitality

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France Italy U.K. Belgium Spain Russia Turkey Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Egypt South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2019, Wirecard, worldwide supplier of internet technology and financial services integrated salesforce commerce cloud where the customer has access to the Wirecard digital financial commerce platform. This will result into optimal payment experience. By using this platform merchants are able to simplify their payment process. This addition of new platform is going to impact positively on the global commerce cloud market

In October 2019, cloud Commerce Company Kibo Commerce (Kibo) to acquire premier testing and optimization supplier, Monetate which will expand the reach of Kibo’s end-to-end cloud commerce platform providing customers with robust, personalized commerce experience. This latest move by Kibo is expected to create personalized customer experience in the global commerce cloud market

Competitive Analysis:

Global commerce cloud Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of commerce cloud market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

The global commerce cloud market is majorly dominated by some of the key market participants such as IBM, SAP, Salesforce.com, inc., Apttus Corporation, Episerver, Oracle, Magento, Shopify, BigCommerce Pty. Ltd., Digital River, Inc, Elastic Path Software Inc., VTEX, commercetools GmbH, Kibo Commerce, Sitecore, AOE GmbH, OSF Commerce Deloitte, among others

Major Highlights of Commerce Cloud market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Commerce Cloud market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Commerce Cloud market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Commerce Cloud market.

