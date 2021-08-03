Commedia a la Carte returns to the stage with “More from the Same”

After a 20-year career, Commedia a la Carte presents the new improvised show “Mais do Same” between September and October. It is another performance by the group of César Mourão, Carlos M. Cunha and Gustavo Miranda.

“Mais do Same” will be presented from September 15 to October 10 at the Teatro Tivoli BBVA in Lisbon; at the Teatro José Lúcio da Silva in Leiria from October 27th to 29th; and at the Teatro Sá da Bandeira in Porto from November 4th to 28th.

In addition to the protagonists of the performance, there will be a music group consisting of Guilherme Marinho (guitar), Jaume Pradas (drums) and Nuno Oliveira (bassist). Tickets are available online and at the usual advance booking offices. Prices vary depending on the space and visibility.