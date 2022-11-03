Thursday, November 3, 2022
Comic Gets Trump Supporter To Give A Head-Spinning Defense Of Herschel Walker
World 

Nidhi Gandhi

A Georgia voter decked out in a Donald Trump hat obtained misplaced in some twisted logic in a brand new video from the prankster duo generally known as The Good Liars.

The voter, who stated he believes abortion is homicide, can be a supporter of Herschel Walker, the state’s Republican candidate for U.S. Senate and supposed pro-lifer who has been accused of pressuring two girls into getting abortions.

Comedian Jason Selvig requested the voter to justify his help in gentle of the accusations, and… effectively… simply take a look at what occurred:

The Good Liars lately pranked Walker at a marketing campaign occasion, with Selvig becoming a member of the candidate on stage after which providing him condoms.

The Good Liars are identified for his or her viral moments, together with one the place they trolled Nationwide Rifle Affiliation CEO Wayne LaPierre throughout the group’s conference.

