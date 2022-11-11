Comedian Gallagher, Famed For Smashing Watermelons, Dead At 76

American comic Gallagher in 1980. (Picture: Fotos Worldwide by way of Getty Photographs)

American comic Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr., recognized by his stage identify Gallagher, has died from organ failure, his household confirmed to NBC Information. He was 76.

The funnyman and sledgehammer fanatic handed away Friday whereas in hospice care in his Palm Springs, California, residence, his son-in-law advised NBC. He had additionally suffered a number of coronary heart assaults previous to his demise.

“Gallagher stayed on the highway touring America for many years,” his supervisor advised TMZ. “He was fairly certain he held a file for probably the most stand-up dates, by attrition alone.”

“Whereas Gallagher had his detractors, he was an plain expertise and an American success story,” the supervisor added.

It is a growing story. Please examine again for updates.

This text initially appeared on HuffPost and has been up to date.