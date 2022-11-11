Friday, November 11, 2022
Latest:

Home-The Courier

Mccourier is an online news magazine that covers a wide range of different topics.

Comedian Gallagher, Famed For Smashing Watermelons, Dead At 76
World 

Comedian Gallagher, Famed For Smashing Watermelons, Dead At 76

Nidhi Gandhi

American comic Gallagher in 1980. (Picture: Fotos Worldwide by way of Getty Photographs)

American comic Gallagher in 1980. (Picture: Fotos Worldwide by way of Getty Photographs)

American comic Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr., recognized by his stage identify Gallagher, has died from organ failure, his household confirmed to NBC Information. He was 76.

The funnyman and sledgehammer fanatic handed away Friday whereas in hospice care in his Palm Springs, California, residence, his son-in-law advised NBC. He had additionally suffered a number of coronary heart assaults previous to his demise.

“Gallagher stayed on the highway touring America for many years,” his supervisor advised TMZ. “He was fairly certain he held a file for probably the most stand-up dates, by attrition alone.” 

“Whereas Gallagher had his detractors, he was an plain expertise and an American success story,” the supervisor added.

It is a growing story. Please examine again for updates.

This text initially appeared on HuffPost and has been up to date.

See also  Former Miss Rhode Island sentenced for sneaking into ICE prison to see ex-MLB husband: report

You May Also Like

richest actors in the world

A Guide to the Top 10 Richest Actors in the World

Nidhi Gandhi
John Fetterman's Victory Party Had A Not-So-Subtle Troll Of Dr. Oz's Biggest Blunder

John Fetterman’s Victory Party Had A Not-So-Subtle Troll Of Dr. Oz’s Biggest Blunder

Nidhi Gandhi
Aiken gym owner responds to Mark Wahlberg's mockery

Aiken gym owner responds to Mark Wahlberg’s mockery

Nidhi Gandhi