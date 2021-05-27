come up with this sublime, limited-time redemption offer

The world of mobile telephony is an extremely competitive industry. There are a lot of gamers out there and it is appropriate that every smartphone stands out from the crowd. An exercise where the best like Samsung, whose products are excellent, excel. Such is the case with its Galaxy S21, S21 + and S21 Ultra, which were released earlier this year and are subject to a nice offer.

an obvious takeover offer

From 5 to 31 May 2021, Samsung is offering you a bonus of € 100 on the exchange value of your old device when you buy or rent a Galaxy S21, S21 +, S21 Ultra (all models, all colors). Offer valid in the Samsung shop. You will understand that given the trade-in offer for the Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 + and S21 Ultra, switching phones is cheaper. The latest additions to Samsung’s Galaxy range have received critical acclaim, so it’s the perfect opportunity for those who want their hands on great products without breaking the bank.

the samsung galaxy s21, quésako?

But what are the Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 + and S21 Ultra really worth? To answer this question, it is worth taking a look at the cheapest of the three, namely the Galaxy S21. Despite being the cheapest in the range, the Galaxy S21 has a 6.2-inch Super Amoled screen with a resolution of 2400 x 1080p. Its 421 ppp resolution is sure to amaze you, while the Exynos 2100 mobile chip will amaze you with its performance. An 8-core processor with a clock rate of 2.9 GHz that supports an integrated in-house Mali-G78 MP14 GPU that can count on amazing on-board power.

And for good reason we find 8 GB of RAM paired with 128 or 256 GB of storage space on the RAM side. With this power, you can easily run your favorite games and enjoy your content in 4K thanks to perfect fluidity. Another benefit of the Samsung Galaxy S21 is its autonomy. Maintained by a large 4000 mAh battery, this high-end smartphone can last a day, even if you push it to its limits while traveling. Compatible with 25W fast charging, the Samsung Galaxy S21 can also be charged without a power plug, using induction charging

One of the great strengths of the smartphone is its photo part. The Samsung Galaxy S21 can film in 8K and allows you to immortalize your most beautiful moments in the most beautiful way. A blessing sublimated by the presence of three photo sensors on the back: 12 Mpx, wide angle, f / 1.8 + 64 Mpx, telephoto, f / 2.0 + 12 Mpx, ultra wide angle, 1: 2, 2 For your selfies you can count on a 10 Mpx, wide angle, f / 2.2 photo module. With the Samsung S21 you have no more excuses if you miss recordings, especially since this smartphone is equipped with a multitude of tools with which you can further refine your recordings, reduce camera shake or improve your pictures even further.

In Android 11, the Samsung Galaxy S21 can be connected to your various devices via Bluetooth 5.0. Gadget Functionality Although useful, a fingerprint reader is built in. You no longer have to choose your confidential code or pattern. In addition, the Samsung Galaxy S21 is 5G compatible. Record speeds for you whether you are in the city or in more remote areas. Once tried, it will be difficult to do without this jump in the future.

