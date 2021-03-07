Come eight nights of fado to watch from home (without paying anything)

They are organized by the Sines community and can be seen across the country.

It starts next week.

It is called “Maré de Fado” and is the program of the municipality of Sines, which brings the population eight nights of Fado. Launched in 2017, this initiative will be reinvented in a year of the pandemic as it will be broadcast online on the radio.

“In this edition with 25 programmed names, Fado opens up to invited projects with influences from other musical genres and the program for each night is organized according to a different theme,” reveals the community in a note to which NiT had access.

The first show is planned for Friday, March 12th and brings together the artists Daniela Giblott, Joana Rita, Armando Casal and André Baptista under the theme “Histórias do Mar”. The program ends on the first weekend in April.

The start is always at 9:30 p.m. and these moments can be seen and heard on the networks of the municipality of Sines (Facebook and Youtube) and on the channels of the partners Rádio Amália and Rádio Sines, including the respective FM frequencies (92 , 0 and 95.9).

Due to the pandemic and state of emergency, all shows will be recorded without an audience and in accordance with safety standards recommended by health authorities.