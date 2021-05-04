Combustion Carbon Dioxide Market to Create an Absolute $ Opportunity of US$ 1.1 Bn by 2031

Combustion Carbon Dioxide Market to Create an Absolute $ Opportunity of US$ 1.1 Bn by 2031

The U.S. and China together account for a vast majority of carbon dioxide supply & demand. This is mainly due to the fact that these countries are home to a large number of metal manufacturing & fabrication and food & beverage industries, where carbon dioxide plays a vital role in their processes. Further, increasing consumption from end-use industries such as oil & gas and food & beverages followed by surging adoption of carbon dioxide in medical and related industries is being seen across regions.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2222

The CO2 market is partially consolidated in nature, with a notable amount of players catering to overall demand. Majority of players are involved in strategies such as acquisitions and joint-ventures to gain market position.

As per the latest revised report published by Fact.MR, the global carbon dioxide (CO2) market is anticipated to surpass a valuation of US$ 3.5 Bn in 2021, and is poised to expand at a CAGR of more than 8% over the next ten years.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=2222

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The carbon dioxide market is anticipated to add 2.2X value by 2031.

Combustion segment to capture major portion, equivalent to more than half of the global market share, and is set to create an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 1.1 Bn over the forecast period.

Among the end use industries, metal manufacturing & fabrication and food & beverages are set to be the fastest-growing.

In 2021, North America is set to dominate market revenue, but by 2031 it is anticipated to lose 152 BPS.

The market in China, the U.S. and India is expected to rise at around 8% CAGR each through 2031.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, demand for carbon dioxide was hit in 2020, which saw a decline in the 2nd and 3rd quarters of the year.

For comprehensive insights on this market adoption, ask an analyst here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=2222

“Investing in cost-effective transportation systems for carbon-dioxide to reduce overall product price would be the focus of CO2 manufacturing companies,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

COMPETITION LANDSCAPE:

Fact.MR has profiled the following top CO2 manufacturers in its report:

Linde Group

Air Liquide

Praxair Inc

Air Products and Chemicals Inc

Gulf Cryo

Abdullah Hashim Industrial & Equipment Co

Bristol Gases – Concorde Corodex Group

Buzwair Industrial Gases Factory

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/2222/S

Benefits of Fact.MR Study

Fact.MR has gradually established itself as one of the leading market research companies across the globe. Our unique, methodical, and up-to-date approach towards creating high-quality market reports ensures the reports include relevant market insights. Further, our team of analysts leaves no stone unturned while curating market reports in accord with the requirement of our clients.

Why Choose Fact.MR?

Deliver updated information on the current industry trends Available 24/7 to facilitate clients with unbiased solutions Embrace digital technologies to offer accurate business ideas Exhaustive supply chain augmentation analysis Provide reports strictly according to the requirements of the clients

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com