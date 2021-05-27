Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Systems Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth by 2030

Presently, the global combined heat and power (CHP) systems market is witnessing a downturn, as the demand for this equipment is directly linked to the growth of the industrial, commercial, and residential sectors. Growing concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic have affecting ongoing projects that have been stalled, which is impacting the delivery of CHP systems. However, continuous development of a comprehensive range of cogeneration prime mowers such as gas turbines, gas engines, and steam turbine systems for several industries is anticipated to aid market growth. Further, the combined heat and power systems market in developing Asian countries is expected to gain significant traction due to the development of new technologies and products that reduce environmental burden. This, in turn, is anticipated to create significant opportunities for the CHP systems market by the end of 2030.

As per Fact.MR analysis, the global combined heat and power systems market is estimated to be valued at US$ 26 Bn by the end of the forecast period (2020-2030).

CHP Systems Market Analysis by Application

Combined heat and power systems, also known as cogeneration, are primarily used in the industrial, commercial, and residential sectors. Among these, the industrial segment is expected to capture more than 51% of the market share in 2020. With the deployment of cogeneration equipment, end users have witnessed improved economic value in their operation activities, which has enabled them in reducing energy cost per unit of product. This, in turn, is encouraging the demand for CHP systems, which is foreseen to bolster market growth.

Commercial buildings such as hospitals, data centers, hotels, and institutions can be served using CHP systems. This, in turn, will provide significant financial savings on energy costs for providing heat and electricity. On account of these factors, the commercial segment will account for 1/3 share of the CHP systems market.

The global Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Systems Market report offers detailed assessments and quantitative evaluations that shed light on numerous key aspects that have shaped its evolution over the historical period. In coming years, some of the key aspects that will shape the growth prospects during the forecast period are objectively covered in the study.

CHP Systems Market – Manufacturer Insights

The combined heat and power systems market is competitive in nature. Prominent players are focusing on entering into strategic agreement with their clients in order to maintain their market position and better serve the needs of customers. For instance, in 2020, Veolia signed an agreement with Total Fitness for the installation of CHP systems. The company will install CHP systems across 17 health and fitness facilities in the north of England and Wales. In 2019, GE signed an agreement with Thailand-based Global Chemical Public Company Limited (GC). Through this agreement, GE will modernize nine gas turbines and improve reliability at GC’s power plant in Thailand.

