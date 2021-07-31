Columbus receives an exhibition of vintage posters on the subject of vaccination

They are examples of public health campaigns carried out between the 1930s and 1960s in Portugal and other countries.

Until August 15, the Health Museum was temporarily set up in the Centro Colombo in Lisbon with an exhibition of posters from public health campaigns that took place in Portugal and other countries between the 1930s and 1960s.

This initiative takes place as part of the national Covid-19 vaccination plan and is intended to tell the story of the vaccination or fundraising campaigns created by various illustrators.

In Portugal, institutions like National Aid for Tuberculosis (ANT) used colorful, engaging, and easy-to-interpret images by the majority of the population to convey public health concepts that still have artistic and communicative value to this day.

The posters that you can find in the central square on the 0th floor of Colombo come from renowned foreign and national authors, with a special focus on the Portuguese Mário Neves.

This program is part of the Cultura no Centro initiative, a Sonae Sierra project that aims to support national artists and cultural institutions. During the year, various activities are carried out in the group’s shopping centers aimed at making culture accessible to all Portuguese.