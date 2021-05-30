Columbus receives an exhibition of dozens of illustrations inspired by Van Gogh

“Fancy Van Gogh” is Alireza Karimi Moghaddam’s first solo appearance and can be seen until the end of June.

The central square of the Centro Colombo in Lisbon is again a kind of museum in a shopping center. Dozens of Van Gogh-inspired illustrations have been on display since May 25th. This is the first solo exhibition by the artist Alireza Karimi Moghaddam.

He is a Persian cartoonist and illustrator and comes to Portugal with “Fancy Van Gogh”. Based on some of the artist’s most famous works, Alireza Karimi Moghaddam gives them his personal touch. There are 54 pieces that it showcases and all of them can be purchased if you wish. There are 10 drawn from Colombo through social networks.

Alireza currently lives in Lisbon. He is also a university professor and winner of international competitions such as the China Artists Association 2007 and 2017 and the Croatian Festival of Cartoon Solin 2019.

The exhibition “Fancy Van Gogh” is part of the program of the 11th edition of “A Arte Cache ao Colombo”, which since 2011 has been helping to publicize cultural programs and activities. Not worth seeing the illustrations by Alireza Karimi Moghaddam. You will be in the mall by June 25th.

Illustrations are for sale.