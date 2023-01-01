Colts’ Foles carted off vs. Giants after Thibodeaux sack

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Indianapolis quarterback Nick Foles was carted off the sector late within the second quarter in opposition to the New York Giants after sustaining a rib damage whereas being sacked by Kayvon Thibodeaux.

As Foles lay on the bottom, Thibodeaux did snow angels proper subsequent to him as Colts medical personnel attended to Foles.

Foles was on the floor at MetLife Stadium for a few minutes earlier than he obtained up and walked to the sideline holding his decrease left facet. He talked to trainers and ultimately obtained on the flatbed portion of a protracted cart and was pushed off the sector.

Foles was 8 of 13 for 81 yards and had simply thrown an interception that Landon Collins returned 52 yards for a landing to offer New York a 21-3 lead. He was making his second begin for Indianapolis in what has turn out to be a depressing season.

Foles was sacked a career-high seven instances the earlier week in a loss in opposition to the Chargers.

With veteran Matt Ryan inactive, Sam Ehlinger is the Colts backup quarterback. Foles was dominated out for the remainder of the sport.

