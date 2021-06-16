Colostrum Market 2021 Illuminated by New Report

The global colostrum market is anticipated to reach US$ 1,987.87 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,418.90 Mn in 2018. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 3.9% from 2019-2027.

The global colostrum market, based on the product, has been segmented into whole colostrum powder, skimmed colostrum powder, and specialty. In 2018, the whole colostrum powder segment held the largest share of the market. However, the skimmed colostrum powder segment is projected to grow with the fastest CAGR in the market in 2027 due to the higher nutritional ingredients, which include protein present in skimmed colostrum powder.

Get Sample Copy of this Report at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007349/

Top Key Players:- Fonterra Co-Operative Group, PanTheryx, Saskatoon Colostrum Company Ltd., Biochem Zusatzstoffe Handels- und Produktionsgesellschaft mbH, Dairy Tech Inc., ImmuCell Corporation, Immuno-Dynamics, Inc., E.C.I., coloQuick Int., BIOSTRUM NUTRITECH PVT. LTD.

The market for colostrum is expected to grow, owing to factors such as the role of colostrum in animal husbandry and the benefits of colostrum for athletes play a vital role in the growth of the colostrum market. Moreover, an increase in functional foods is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The report segments global colostrum market as follows:

Global Colostrum Market – By Product

Whole Colostrum Powder

Skimmed Colostrum Powder

Specialty

Global Colostrum Market – By Application

Nutritional Supplementation

Animal Feed

The market has observed various organic as well as inorganic developments during recent years in the colostrum market. For instance, in December 2018, ImmuCell Corporation received USDA approval of dual-force first defense. The launch has enabled the company to offer better innovative products in the market.

Purchase This Report at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00007349/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one-stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Electronics and Semiconductor s, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals and Materials, Automotive and Transportation, Aerospace and Defense, Electronics and Semiconductors, Technology, Media, and telecommunication, Manufacturing and Construction.

Contact Us:

The Insight Partners

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Website: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/