Colorants Market Insights Shared In Detailed Report 2017, Forecasts to 2023

The global colorants market was valued at $41 billion in 2016, and is projected to reach $64 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2017 to 2023.Ingredients that add color to the product are termed as colorants. Colorants can be natural or synthetic additives. Pigments and dyes the common colorants serving industries such as clothes, paints, prints, plastics, photographs, and ceramics. Dyes are soluble in water, and mainly serve textile industry, whereas the pigments are insoluble and are utilized by the plastics, ceramics, and painting industries.

Upsurge in demand for end-use industry such as plastic and paints & coatings. Moreover, the increased consumer expenses on packaged food products, and cosmetics products boosts the market growth. However, the environmental regulations related to artificial colors restrict this growth. Also, the oversupply of dyes, leading to its decreased price hampers the market growth. Recycling of plastics and volatility of raw materials also restraints the market. Nevertheless, the technological advancement provides several growth opportunities for market expansion.

The global colorant market is segmented based on type, end-use industry, and geography. Based on type, it is classified into dyes and pigments. Based on end-use industry, it is divided into packaging, building & construction, automotive, textiles, paper & printing, and others. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31562

The major players profiled in this study include:

BASF SE

Sun Chemical Corporation

Clariant AG

Polyone Corporation

E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

Lanxess

Huntsman Corporation

Dystar

DIC Corporation

Cabot Corporation

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends, drivers, and dynamics of the global colorant market to elucidate the prevailing opportunities.

It offers qualitative trends and quantitative analysis from 2016 to 2023 to assist stakeholders to understand the market scenario.

In-depth analysis of the key segments helps in locating the type markets and their applications.

Competitive intelligence of the industry highlights the business practices followed by key players across geographies as well as the prevailing market opportunities.

The key players are profiled along with their strategies & developments to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

Colorants Market Key Segments:

By Type

Dyes

Pigments

By End-Use Industry

Packaging

Building & Construction

Automotive

Textiles

Paper & Printing

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Korea

Australia

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31562