Colorants Market 2021 Precise Outlook – Clariant, Sun Chemical, Poly One Corporation, Cabot Corporation, Atul Limited, Huntsman Corporation, Ferro Corporation

The report provides a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists and competitive analysis of Colorants Market. It provides the Colorants industry overview with growth analysis and futuristic cost, revenue and many other aspects. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Tire Colorants study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

Global Colorants Market was valued at USD 46600 Million in the year 2018. The increasing demand for colorants in the packaging end-use industry due to the growing importance of aesthetics in packaging products and increasing use of colorants in the plastics and paints & coatings applications is driving the colorants market.

Prominent Players in the global Colorants market are –

Clariant, Sun Chemical, Poly One Corporation, Cabot Corporation, Atul Limited, Huntsman Corporation, Ferro Corporation, Lanxess AG, Aarti Industries, Flint Group..

Muttenz, December 19, 2019 – Clariant, a focused and innovative specialty chemical company, has agreed to sell its entire Masterbatches business to PolyOne. The transaction values the Masterbatches business at USD 1,560 million, representing c. 12.2 times the last twelve months reported EBITDA (ending September 2019) on a cash and debt free basis. This amount is payable at closing, which is expected by Q3 2020.

PARSIPPANY, N.J., U.S.A. – February 20, 2019 – During in-cosmetics Global 2019, Sun Chemical Performance Pigments will introduce new products that deliver a cost effective and unique approach to soft focus and glitter effects that deliver clarity, brilliance and sparkle.

“Cosmetic formulators want to create innovative solutions for market trends that also meet the highest purity standards and specifications of global regulations in the market,” said Kelly Dobos, Cosmetics Technical Manager at Sun Chemical Performance Pigments. “During in-cosmetics Global, we’ll introduce two more offerings that certainly achieve those goals and more. They join a long list of colorants we offer that satisfy the latest consumer trends, like optical blurring effects, lustrous metallic effects for lips, pearls for highlighting powders that make skin glow, and multi-functional products that blur the line between decorative cosmetics and skin care.”

Scope of the Report

-Colorants Market Size, Share & Forecast

-Segmental Analysis Standalone and Chained

– Chained/Organized Colorants Sizing, Growth, Forecast

-Market Entry Strategies for Domestic/Foreign Players

-Policy & Regulatory Landscape

-Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

-Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Global Colorants Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

