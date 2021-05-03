Colonoscopes Pipeline Insight to Register Incremental Dollar Opportunity During COVID-19 Crisis

Colonoscopes Pipeline Insight Market Report defines the business objective to help business owners to avoid contradictory expectations. It provides you customer data along with their demands hence you can accordingly plan for the launching of the product in the market. It presents all the data about whole market scenario. With the help of prominent data provided in the Colonoscopes Pipeline Insight Market Report, organizations come to know about customers completely and can achieve their goal of selling products in huge quantity and getting huge profits too. Clearly setting the business goal at the beginning will surely help to avoid getting difficulties and set the business easily.

Request sample copy of this report at

https://www.researchforetell.com/reports/64373/colonoscopes-pipeline-insight-and-competitive-landscape-2021/request

DelveInsight s, Colonoscopes Pipeline Insight and Competitive Landscape, 2021, report provides comprehensive insights about 20+ companies and 20+ pipeline devices in Colonoscopes pipeline landscape. Colonoscope is inserted into the rectum, to examine the inside of the colon. A colonoscope is a thin, tube-like instrument with a visible light and a lens. It may also have a tool for removing tissue for signs of illness to be checked under a microscope. Fewer people will die from colorectal cancer if healthcare professionals accept a new screening method that incorporates better risk analysis, more non-invasive treatment option and more aimed colonoscopy referrals & this will definitely increase the demand which will eventually lead to increased market boost.

Place direct purchase order at

https://www.researchforetell.com/report/purchase/64373

Geography Covered

Global coverage

Colonoscopes Overview

Colonoscopes: Understanding

Colonoscopes are used for the removal of foreign bodies, excision of tumors or colorectal polyps (polypectomy), and control of hemorrhage. Routine colonoscopy is important in diagnosing intestinal cancer, the second leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States. These endoscopic procedures reduce the need for invasive surgical diagnostic and therapeutic procedures. There are two types of Colonoscopes: Video and fiberoptic.

Principles of operation

Video colonoscope insertion tubes contain a fi beroptic light bundle, which transmits light from the light source to the tip of the endoscope. Each fi beroptic bundle consists of thousands of individual glass fi bers coated with glass causing internal refl ections that allow light transmission through the fi ber even when it is fl exed. The light is used to illuminate the fi eld of view in the patient s colon. Video images are detected by the CCD and are then transmitted to the video processor and then display monitors or recording devices.

Colonoscopes Competitive Assessment

This segment of the Colonoscopes report encloses its detailed analysis of various pipeline devices which include product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities including pipeline territories, regulatory paths and estimated approval dates and the latest news and press releases. The report also provides list of major players involved in the pipeline product development.

Product Type

Colonoscopes can be used in two different ways Video and fiberoptic, both the ways are covered in the report.

Major Players in Colonoscopes

There are approx. 20+ key companies which are developing the products for Colonoscopes.

GI Genius intelligent endoscopy module: Cosmo Pharmaceuticals

The GI Genius intelligent endoscopy module offers a transformative solution powered by artificial intelligence to address the challenges of detecting colorectal cancer, early. It works as an adjunct to the gastroenterologist during a colonoscopy with the purpose of highlighting regions with visual characteristics consistent with different types of mucosal abnormalities, such as colorectal polyps of all shapes, sizes, and morphology.

Saneso s 360 colonoscope: Saneso

Saneso s 360 colonoscope with a traditional forward camera only colonoscope demonstrate that Saneso significantly increases polyp detection. This increased polyp detection with Saneso s 360 colonoscope was found among endoscopists with varying levels of experience and practice settings. Saneso 5-camera endoscopes provide an unprecedented integrated 360 view of the GI tract that is easily and intuitively interpreted.

Further product details are provided in the report ..

Colonoscopes Competitive Benchmarking

This segment of the reports provides analysis of the pipeline report to give a clear understanding of the comparative analysis.

The analysis is based on

Brand Positioning of Leading companies

Application

Industry Collaborations

Colonoscopes: Commercialization Activity

This segment of the report provides a detailed list of any commercial activity in the field of colonoscopes devices ranging from collaboration, mergers and acquisition, recent breakthrough among others.

Development Activities

July 2021, new research indicates that mailing colorectal cancer screening kits to Medicaid enrollees is a cost-effective way to boost screening rates. The findings are published early online in CANCER, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society (ACS). The findings are especially timely considering the recent need for alternatives to face-to-face visits with physicians during the COVID-19 pandemic.

March 2021, The United States Multi-Society Task Force on Colorectal Cancer has issued updated guidelines on follow-up after colonoscopy and polypectomy. Notable changes are that for patients with 1 to 2 small (<10 mm) tubular adenomas, the recommended surveillance interval is 7 to 10 years (previously 5 to 10 years), and for individuals with 3 to 4 small tubular adenomas, it is 3 to 5 years (previously 3 years). For individuals with >10 adenomas on a single examination, the surveillance interval is 1 year (previously 3 years) and genetic evaluation is suggested for any individual with >10 adenomas cumulatively over their lifetime.

Further commercial activities are provided in the report ..

Colonoscopes: Regulatory

The device, when intended as an endoscope disinfectant basin, which consists solely of a container that holds disinfectant and endoscopes and accessories, is exempt from the premarket notification procedures in part 807, subpart E, of this chapter subject to the limitations in 876.9 under CFR – Code of Federal Regulations Title 21.

Further information is provided in the report ..

Report Highlights

Extensive coverage of the Colonoscopes under development

The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities

The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Colonoscopes and list all their pipeline projects

The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage

The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products

Recent developments in the segment / industry

The report consists of in depth analysis of pipeline products based on various parameters

Colonoscopes Report Insights

Colonoscopes – Pipeline Analysis

Colonoscopes – Unmet Need

Colonoscopes – Market Dynamics

Colonoscopes – Future Perspectives and Conclusion

Colonoscopes – Analyst Views

Key Questions

What are significant companies in this segment, their information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies

How to identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage

What are important and diverse types of Colonoscopes under development

What are market-entry and market expansion strategies in Colonoscopes

What are some of the mergers and acquisitions and to identify major players with the most promising pipeline

What is in-depth analysis of the product s current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date

Key Players

Consis Medical Inc

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV

Ethicon Endo-Surgery Inc

Image In

Inmotion Medical Ltd

invendo medical GmbH

Kaleidoscope

Medigus Ltd

Microbot Medical Ltd

Novadaq Technologies Inc

Olympus Corp

Omniscient LLC

Saneso Inc

SMART Medical Systems Ltd

SpectraCyte LLC

Inquire for a discount at

https://www.researchforetell.com/reports/64373/colonoscopes-pipeline-insight-and-competitive-landscape-2021/discount

Key Features of the Report:

The report provides granular level information about the market size, regional market share, historic market (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2026)

The report covers in-detail insights about the competitor’s overview, company share analysis, key market developments, and their key strategies

The report outlines drivers, restraints, unmet needs, and trends that are currently affecting the market

The report tracks recent innovations, key developments and startup’s details that are actively working in the market

The report provides plethora of information about market entry strategies, regulatory framework and reimbursement scenario

The report analyses the impact of socio-political environment through PESTLE Analysis and competition through Porter’s Five Force Analysis in addition to recent technology advancements and innovations in the market.

Complete report is available at

https://www.researchforetell.com/reports/64373/colonoscopes-pipeline-insight-and-competitive-landscape-2021

About Us

Research Foretell is an information service company that provides market research, custom, and consulting services. Decision-making is complicated and we help you to solve your biggest puzzle, by identifying, analyzing, and monitoring the recent developing technologies and markets. Research Foretell is always forefront on classifying new opportunity in the market; with us you always have the first mover advantage.

Contact Us:

Robert Claussen (Head of Sales)

Phone: +91-81499-24059

Email: sales@researchforetell.com