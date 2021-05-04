Colombian Economic Affairs Minister resigns after protests | Free press

Tax reform plans sparked violent protests and riots in many cities. The Colombian Minister of Economic Affairs is now stepping down.

Bogotá (dpa) – After days of protests against a controversial tax reform and the withdrawal of the initiative, Colombian Economic Affairs Minister Alberto Carrasquilla has left his post.

“I have the resignation of Dr. Alberto Carrasquilla accepted the position of Minister of Economy, ”President Iván Duque wrote on Twitter Monday evening (local time) after a meeting in the presidential palace. He has appointed the current Minister of Trade and Tourism, José Manuel Restrepo, as the new Minister of Economic Affairs.

Since Wednesday, there have been violent protests against the planned tax reform in many cities in the South American country, such as Bogotá, Cali and Medellín. The protesters set fire to buses and looted shops. Numerous were injured and apparently dead. The ombudsman on Monday called for an investigation into 19 deaths during the protest days.

Among other things, the government wanted to reduce tax deductions, increase income tax for certain groups and abolish VAT exemptions for a number of goods and services. This should make up for the state budget deficits caused by the Corona crisis. In view of the violent riots, Duque had also agreed to use the army to support the police on Sunday evening.

The National Strike Commission announced on Monday that the demonstrations would continue.

