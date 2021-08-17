Colombia Hemp Market 2021-2026: Key Players, Outlook, Share, Growth, Demand and Forecast-IMARC Group

Growing of cannabis.

The Colombia Hemp Market Size to grow at a CAGR of around 20% during 2021-2026. The report provides a detailed analysis of the market by Source, Consumer Age Group, Application, geography. Also, the report analysis the market’s competitive landscape.

Report Metric

Historical: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021-2026

Industry Definition and Application:

Hemp refers to brown-colored small seeds of the Cannabis Sativa plant. Some of the widely available product variants are hemp seeds, CBD hemp oil, hemp seed oil, and hemp fiber. They are rich in minerals, protein, fibers, and healthy fats that offer several health benefits, such as boosting immunity, treating inflammation, enhancing metabolism, reducing chronic pain, etc. As a result, hemp finds widespread applications across the cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and food and beverages industries.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

In Colombia, the growing focus on the legalization of cannabis-based products is currently driving the market growth. Furthermore, the rising consumer health consciousness and increasing awareness about several nutritional benefits of hemp seeds are also augmenting the demand for hemp-based products. Additionally, the growing prevalence of cancer has induced the consumption of hemp oil and hemp gummies to relieve chemotherapy-induced fatigue, nausea, chronic pain, etc. Moreover, the changing consumer preferences from high-calorie food items to a protein-rich diet are further catalyzing the demand for hemp seeds. Besides this, the emergence of vegan food trends is also bolstering the demand for hemp-based meat and hemp milk, which is expected to strengthen the market for hemp seeds in Colombia over the forecasted period.

Colombia Hemp Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, Source, Consumer Age Group, Application.

Breakup by Type:

  • Hemp Seed
  • Hemp Seed Oil
  • CBD Hemp Oil
  • Others

Breakup by Source:

  • Conventional
  • Organic

Breakup by Consumer Age Group:

  • 18-24
  • 25-34
  • 35-44
  • 45-54
  • 55-64
  • Above 65

Breakup by Application:

  • Food
    • Snacks and Cereals
    • Soup, sauces, and seasonings
    • Bakery
    • Dairy and frozen desserts
    • Others
  • Beverages
    • Hot Beverages
    • Sports and Energy Drinks
    • Ready-to-Drink
    • Others
  • Personal Care Product
  • Textiles
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Construction & Materials
  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • Andean Region
  • Caribbean Region
  • Pacific Region
  • Orinoquia Region
  • Amazon Region

Who are the Major Colombia Hemp Market Key players?

The report provides a detailed analysis of colombia hemp market leaders, including.

Avicanna Inc, Cannabco Pharmaceutical Corp Colombia S A S, CBDINC Group, CBD Seed Co (Hemp Depot), Clever Leaves, Colombian Hemp Company, Khiron Life Sciences Corp., One World Pharma Inc., Pharmacielo Ltd and Sky Hemp Organic.

