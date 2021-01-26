Colombia Hair Care Market Emerging Trends and Demands 2021 to 2025 | Unilever, The Procter & Gamble Company, Henkel AG & Company, KGaA, LOreal SA, Colgate-Palmolive Company

The Colombia Hair Care Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

Colombia hair care market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 4.74% during the forecast period (2020- 2025).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Colombia Hair Care Market: Unilever, The Procter & Gamble Company, Henkel AG & Company, KGaA, LOreal SA, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Quala SA, Maria Salome SAS Laboratory, Miracles Group

Key Market Trends

– Natural ingredients and organic formulations are witnessing high demand in the market, compelling key manufacturers to launch hair-care products with natural/clean product labels.

– The factors like pollution, sun damage, scalp issues, hair thinning and loss have led to an increased the focus of consumers on the categories of hair care and have thus been driving the market.

– However, due to the dominance of the global players in the market, the domestic players have not been able to do exceptionally well and have thus witnessed a retarded growth.

Demand for Organic/Natural Products is Rising Rapidly

The high demand for natural ingredients has been quite evident in the Colombian market, which has led to the majority of companies launching products with nature-inspired ingredients, especially ones with plant-inspired and premium botanical ingredients. Among the organic hair care product, conditioners and shampoos hold a majority of the share in the Colombia haircare market, owing to its wide usage. Further, the demand for organic hair oils is expected to inflate over the forecast period in the country.

Increased Concerns Toward Hair Care is Driving the Market

The changing lifestyles and exposure to the environment have primarily driven the hair care products market growth in Colombia. As a significant portion of people have started facing hair loss issues, manufacturers have developed innovative solutions to tackle the fueling demand. The growing awareness about hair care products through social media, magazines, and TV advertisements has been encouraging consumers to try various hair care products. Owing to the vivid hair textures, there is a rise in demand for specialized products. A significant portion of hair care products is, therefore, being imported into the country.

