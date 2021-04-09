Collision Avoidance Sensors Market Trends, COVID-19 Impact, Business Opportunities, Strategies, Key Players Analysis and Forecast 2026

Collision avoidance sensors are electronic safety equipment which is specially designed so that that it can reduce the chances of collisions. They use different technology such as LiDAR, GPS RF detection, radar, camera and others so that they can detect any crash. They gives warning to the driver whenever any collision is detected by the system and if no action is taken by the driver; they automatically take necessary action so that it can be avoided. They are widely used in applications such as blind spot detection, forward collision warning system, parking assistance, adaptive cruise control and others.

Global collision avoidance sensors market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 21.45% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising adoption from luxury automobile manufacturers and increasing sale of luxury vehicles are the factor for the growth of this market.

The competitor strategies analysed here generally include new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others that boost their footprints in the market. For an achievement of business at local, regional as well as international level, this high quality Collision Avoidance Sensors market research report is a definitive solution. In addition, this market report comprises of vital aspects of the market that contains but are not limited to historic data, present market trends, environment, future trends, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the ABC industry.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global collision avoidance sensors market are Continental AG, Delphi Technologies, NXP Semiconductors, Infineon Technologies AG, Sixth Sensor Technology Pvt Ltd, InnoSenT – Innovative Radar Sensor Technology, DENSO CORPORATION, Mobileye, Symeo GmbH, Cross Company, Robert Bosch GmbH., Panasonic Corporation, ANAND Group, Texas Instruments Incorporated., Q-Track, Autoliv Inc, Becker Mining, Wabtec Corporation, Saab AB, Honeywell International Inc. and others.

Segmentation : Global Collision Avoidance Sensors Market

By Technology

Radar

Camera

Ultrasound

LiDAR

LED Sensors

GPS RF Detection

Millimeter Wavelength Radar

By Application

Adaptive Cruise Control

Blind Spot Detection

Forward Collision Warning System

Lane Departure Warning System

Parking Assistance

Others

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Italy

K.

France

Spain

Netherlands

Belgium

Switzerland

Turkey

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Egypt

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Nanotron Technologies GmbH and Selectronic announced the launch of their new collision avoidance solution PDS2400. This new solution has the ability to provide the collision awareness between fast vehicles, and vehicles & people. The main aim of the launch is to provide powerful and best collision avoidance system to the customers

In November 2016, Aerotenna announced the launch of their two new products µSharp and OcPoC. µSharp is collision avoidance radar which is specially designed for the UAV and OcPoC is SoC Flight Controller for time sensor integration. The main aim of the launch is to provide UAV manufacturer with better safety and sensor flexibility at a cost- effective range

Market Drivers:

Increasing awareness about vehicle security will drive the market growth

Rising sales of luxury vehicles will also propel growth of this market

Technological advancement and development in sensors will also drive the market growth

Increasing adoption of these sensors in military and defense sectors will also accelerate the market growth

Market Restraints

High price of the technology will restrain the market growth

Less usage of these sensors in low priced car; is also restricting the growth of this market

Country Level Analysis

The Collision Avoidance Sensors market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Collision Avoidance Sensors market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Collision Avoidance Sensors Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Collision Avoidance Sensors market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Collision Avoidance Sensors market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Collision Avoidance Sensors market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

