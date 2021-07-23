Collision Avoidance Sensor Market Size, Share, Trends and Growth Opportunities by 2028

Collision avoidance sensors are safety systems, which are designed to detect obstacles in the path and reduce the risks of accidents. These systems are based on the principle of SONAR used in submarines and ships. They are extensively used in cars, aircrafts, and other automotive vehicles. Increased incorporation of collision avoidance sensors in self-driving cars & supersonic jets and rise in demand for these systems in niche applications fuel the growth of the market. Collaborations and mergers of automotive and defense industries have resulted in innovation of new products, which can be integrated with collision avoidance sensors.

The demand for collision avoidance sensors is expected to rise globally in the next four to five years, owing to various factors such as government initiatives towards safety of people, increase in investment from automotive companies, and increase in awareness for safety. However, limited production restrains the growth of the market. Stringent regulations for driver safety are expected to provide new opportunities for the market.

The collision avoidance sensor market is segmented based on technology, industry vertical, and geography. On the basis of technology, the market is categorized into radar, LiDAR, imaging, ultrasound, and others. By industry vertical, it is classified into marine, aerospace & defense, automotive, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

The major players profiled in the report include Robert Bosch GmbH, Autoliv Inc., Delphi Automotive LLP., Saab AB, Panasonic Corporation, Denso Corporation., Siemens AG, General Electric, Honeywell International Inc., and ALSTOM.

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global collision avoidance system market to elucidate the prominent investment pockets from 2016 to 2023.

Current trends and future estimations are outlined to determine the overall market scenario.

The report provides information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

Collision Avoidance Sensor Market Key Segments

By Technology

Radar

LiDAR

Imaging

Ultrasound

Others

By Industry Vertical

Marine

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Europe



