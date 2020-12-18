Collision Avoidance Sensor Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2026

Global Collision Avoidance Sensor Market: Overview

Collision avoidance sensors are designed to detect obstruction in the path and lower the probability of accidents. It is a kind of safety system. They work on the principle of SONAR used in ships and submarines. They are widely used in aircraft, cars, and other automotive vehicles. A collision avoidance sensor has a processor and controller. The controllers help in getting tasks completed and control every component like various sensors and indicators. Sensors can detect obstacles and other automobiles in front and send a message to the controller to take the required actions.

Global Collision Avoidance Sensor Market: Growth Factors

Increased inclusion of collision avoidance sensors in supersonic jets & self-driving cars and surge in demand for such a system has boosted the growth of the global collision avoidance sensor market. Mergers and collaborations of defense and automotive sectors have led the innovations of advanced products coupled with collision avoidance sensors.

The demand for these sensors is anticipated to boost the global collision avoidance sensor market growth during the forecast period due to several factors like the government initiatives regarding the safety of the people, growing awareness for the society, and the increasing investments from the automotive sectors.

The surge in the sales and demand of the sport utility vehicles and high-end luxury automotives is anticipated to drive the growth of the market globally. Some of the prominent automotive manufacturers have started coupling the collision avoidance sensors with the market products to boost the market demand.

The integration of these collision avoidance sensors in commercial and passenger vehicles are expected to lower road accidents while facilitating protection to vehicle occupants. Strict government regulations and policies regarding the installation of safety features are anticipated to boost the global market growth.

Increasing research and development activities by automobile manufacturers propelled the growth of the global collision avoidance sensor market significantly during the forecast period.

Global Collision Avoidance Sensor Market: Segmentation

The global collision avoidance sensor market can be segmented into technology, application, industrial vertical, and region.

By technology, the market can be segmented into ultrasound, imaging, LiDAR, radar, and others. Radars hold the largest market share in the global collision avoidance sensor market owing to the exact measurement of location and distance of the prominent obstacles. Infrared and vision cameras have a shorter and narrower field of view but they prove to be more helpful for classification and identification of hindrance.

By application, the market can be segmented into parking assistance, lane departure warning system, forward-collision warning system, blind-spot detection, adaptive cruise control, and others. The global collision avoidance sensor market is propelled by growing sales of advanced driver assistance systems. The adaptive cruise control segment holds hegemony over others due to the declining costs of camera and radar systems. The blind-spot detection and lane departure warning segments are expected to gain significant traction during the forecast period.

By industrial vertical, the market can be segmented into automotive, aerospace & defense, marine, and others.

Global Collision Avoidance Sensor Market: Regional analysis

Europe holds the largest market share in the global collision avoidance sensor market due to the strict government regulations and rules about road safety. In Europe, the manufacturers of passenger vehicles need to provide an autonomous smart braking solution as a part of safety rating standards.

North America is among the growing regions in the global collision avoidance sensor market due to the growing installation of smart safety systems in vehicles.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to the surge in purchasing power of the consumer, growing per capita income of the people, growing sales of premium vehicles, rising standards of the people, rise in GDP, and growing government regulations.

Global Collision Avoidance Sensor Market: Competitive Players

Some of the significant players in the global collision avoidance sensor market are ALSTOM, Honeywell, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Siemens, DENSO, Panasonic, Saab, Delphi Automotive, Autoliv, Robert Bosch, Continental AG, NXP Semiconductors, Murata Manufacturing Co.; Ltd, Texas Instruments, and Magna International Inc.

Global Collision Avoidance Sensor Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



