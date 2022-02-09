collectible Funko Pop figures point with the tip of their nose

The Disney+ platform has a number of achievements around numerous series, whether in the Star Wars universe with The Mandalorian or with Wandavision and Loki. More recently, we’ve also had the right to discover what if…? an animated series belonging to Phase IV of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) that offers a different version of superheroes.

What if…? : a new animated series from Marvel and Disney

As a reminder, what if…? is a creation of AC Bradley produced by Marvel Studios. It has one season consisting of 9 episodes and we are looking forward to the next season.

The following Funko Pop figures are available in our Hitek store from 12.49 euros. They are obviously under official license and in their flower boxes.

FUNKO POP SPIDER-MAN ZOMBIE FIGURE – WHAT IF…? No. 945

Spider-Man decided to hunt zombies, so he enlisted Dr. Strange’s cloak on.

FUNKO POP IRON MAN ZOMBIE FIGURE – WHAT IF…? #944

Tony Stark aka Iron Man has been infected and turned into a zombie thirsting for fresh flesh.

FUNKO POP ZOMBIE SCARLET WITCH FIGURE – WHAT IF…? #943

This pop highlights Scarlet Witch in a very aggressive zombie version, as in What If…?

FUNKO POP ZOMBIE FALCON FIGURE – WHAT IF…? #942

Even Falcon got a zombie makeover and this pop is really pretty.

FIGURE FUNKO POP DOCTOR STRANGE SUPREME – WHAT IF…? #874

Even stronger, Doctor Strange Supreme. This pop collectible figure is truly AMAZING!

FUNKO POP GAMORA FIGURE – WHAT IF…? #873

If you enjoyed Guardians of the Galaxy, you’ll love Gamora’s Funko Pop! figure with her sword.

FUNKO POP HYDRA STOMPER FIGURE – WHAT IF…? #872

The Hydra Organization developed their own armor based on Iron Man’s, and this pop is a perfect example of that.

FUNKO POP T’CHALLA STAR-LORD FIGURE – WHAT IF…? #871

Here is the result of Star Lord played by T’Challa aka Black Panther, the king and protector of Wakanda.

FUNKO POP CAPTAIN CARTER FIGURE – WHAT IF…? No. 870

We find the pretty Peggy Carter aka Captain Britain. This character is heavily inspired by Captain America, but instead of the United States flag, it’s the British model.