Collapsible Water Bottle Market Research 2020 Report | Growth Forecast 2027

Top Key Players Included in This Report: Nomader, Inc., Nomader, LLC, Baiji Bottles, Zooron, Manly Camp Brands, Topnaca, Platypus, Vapur, Imikoko among other domestic and global players.

The collapsible water bottle market witnessed a growth at a rate of 0.05% for the 2020 to 2027 forecast period. Collapsible water bottle is different from the regular ones, which has a very vital feature that after drinking it can be twisted or flattened.

The demand for collapsible water bottle market, is growing more towards the consumer who travel on daily basis or do gym, it’s a very light and perfect option for them. For athletes, it holds a major importance because they prefer to carry minimum stuff, light in weight hence growing the demand for this market. Also, they need very little space for storage and the most important quality being, the leak-proof caps, and they are durable as their stainless or plastic counterparts makes the market grow to every extent. Although, it has positive impacts but on downstream, not good for health and the water inside it can remain pure or impure, it’s indeed not a surety, and also they are sturdier as stainless or plastic water bottles therefore it holds back the growth of market.

The opportunity for the producers is to make sure of less wastage and to recycle/reuse the product, to maintain equilibrium in the revenue and sales and also some of the manufacturers of collapsible water bottles are innovating these bottles in terms of durability, price and more sustainable for eco-conscious consumers. However, the most challenging would be the purity of the product and maintaining all sorts of features mentioned.

By Capacity (250 ML, 251-500 ML, 501-750 ML, 750 ML),

End Use (Everyday, Sports, Institutional, Office, Educational, Recreation and Others),

Distribution Channel (Hypermarket, Supermarket, Online Stores and Others)

The countries covered in the collapsible water bottle market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

The market is developing massively in Asia-Pacific due to the overall growth in the packaging in powerhouses such as China and India, which boost the demand for collapsible water bottle market over the forecast period, 2020-2027. Also Latin America is expected to have a steady growth towards the same, whereas the North America and Europe region could be the largest for collapsible water bottles market due to its increasing demands from the millennial population which are in the search of more sustainable alternatives

