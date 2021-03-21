Collapsed in flight: CDU MP Karin Strenz passed away | Free press

The CDU member of the Bundestag Karin Strenz from Mecklenburg-Vorpommern died at the age of 53. She was on the flight back from Cuba to Germany.

Berlin (dpa) – The CDU member of the Bundestag Karin Strenz has passed away. It collapsed on Cuba’s return flight to Germany, said spokesman for the Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania regional group Eckhardt Rehberg, of the dpa. The newspaper «Bild» had already reported about it.

Despite an emergency landing in Ireland, the 53-year-old could no longer be helped. According to Rehberg, she was out with her husband.

Strenz had been a member of the Bundestag since 2009. In the 2009, 2013 and 2017 elections, she won one of six direct mandates in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. From 2002 to 2006 and from 2007 to 2009 she was a member of the state parliament in the Northeast. Among other things, she was last on the Defense Committee in the Bundestag.

In early 2020, the CDU politician and a former CSU parliamentarian were raided in connection with the flow of money from authoritarian Azerbaijan. The Frankfurt prosecutor then spoke of about four million euros that had flowed through British letterbox companies and Baltic accounts between 2008 and 2016. Bribery and money laundering were investigated. During the house search in January 2020, 16 apartments and commercial properties in Berlin, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Bavaria and Belgium were inspected, including an office for members of the Bundestag.

Despite the allegations, Strenz remained a member of the Bundestag, but did not want to run for the upcoming elections in September.

Rehberg was deeply moved and appalled. He is considered a political pioneer and companion of Strenz.

Try it for 30 days for € 20.99

Access to all content on freiepresse.de and e-paper. (ends automatically)

Now € 0 instead of € 20.99