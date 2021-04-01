Collagen Peptides Market Trend, Growth, Size, Forecast, Key Players and Competitive Landscape Research Report

The global collagen peptides market size is expected to reach USD 913.1 Million in 2028 and register a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady projected revenue growth can be attributed to shift in consumer preference towards healthy lifestyle and expanding application of collagen peptides in nutritional products, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics.

Due to wide range of applications and various health benefits, collagen peptides has been finding widening application in food and beverages as a core ingredient and this trend is expected to continue to drive growth of the collagen peptides market going ahead.

Key Highlights in the Collagen Peptides Market Report

North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to increasing application of collagen peptides in supplements owing to multifunctional properties such as reducing muscle soreness, controlling arthritis, improving overall bone health, and alleviating some skin conditions. An increasing number of consumers in the U.S. and Canada are incorporating collagen-based products into their diet for better health and nutrition. Change in consumer behavior is a key factor fueling demand for collagen-based supplements, thereby driving market growth.

Key players in the collagen peptides market are Gelita AG, Tessenderlo Group, Holista Colltech, Darling Ingredients, Nitta Gelatin, Amicogen Inc., Ewald-Gelatine, Nippi Inc., Weishardt, and Vital Proteins.

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) Bovine Porcine Marine & Poultry

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) Dry Liquid

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) Nutritional Products Food & Beverage Pharmaceuticals Cosmetics & Personal Care Products



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



